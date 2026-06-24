Anti-Semitism Is Exploding in Canada

Jewish Canadians are “25 times more likely to experience a hate crime than any other Canadian,” Noah Shack, ceo of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, stated last year.

That statement proved painfully true on Monday when a gunman opened fire in a largely Jewish neighborhood in Montreal, killing one police officer and one Israeli citizen, and wounding several others. The gunman, Seth Hatfield, who was also killed, penned a 104-page manifesto calling for the destruction of capitalism, Jews, police and women.

There have been 11 violent attacks against Jews in Canada this year—already more than all of last year.

Throughout Canada, anti-Semitic crimes are through the roof. Last year, 6,800 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded, an average of over 18 per day. Because Canada’s Jewish population is under 400,000, that means 1 in 60 Jews in Canada were victimized in a year.

That number is a dramatic increase from just seven years ago when anti-Semitic incidents were recorded at 2,207. In 2022, 2,769 cases were reported; in 2023, it was 5,791; and in 2024, 6,200.

In 2025, more than 65 percent of all religiously motivated hate crimes in Canada were committed against Jews. And those are just reported incidents. By some estimates, more than three-quarters go unreported.

The Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack against Israel stoked the embers of anti-Semitism in Canada. When a violent attack against Jews in Israel triggers more violence against Jews in Canada, it speaks to Canada’s major moral decline.

Even Prime Minister Mark Carney labeled these attacks a national crisis.

The Canadian government’s solution is to set up a committee. But there is a major issue: The committee includes anti-Semites. As the Trumpet wrote on June 3:

One member, Omar Alghabra, does not believe the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades are “terrorists,” even though Ontario deemed the group a terrorist organization the year prior. He said he “didn’t believe that Hamas wants the elimination of Israel,” even though the group’s 1988 charter calls for fighting and killing Jews and obliterating the State of Israel. Another member, Avnish Nanda, represented two pro-Palestinian groups that staged an anti-Israel protest encampment in 2024 at the University of Alberta.

That committee won’t stop these attacks.

The Cause and Real Solution

Anti-Semitism’s rise in Canada shows Canada is losing sight of the Judeo-Christian values it was built on. Carney noted these values in his speech announcing the new committee: “For three thousand years, Jewish tradition has taught us that a society should not be judged by its wealth or its power, but by how it treats its most vulnerable.”

He then quoted Isaiah and Amos and called Aristotle’s description of those beliefs “civic friendship,” the covenant of society. “This is the covenant that makes Canada possible. And this is the covenant being tested today by the scourge of anti-Semitism,” he added.

His belief in those words is questionable given his support for a hostile terrorist state next to Israel. But it is true that anti-Semitism is an attack on Western values.

The Bible prophesied that Canada, a descendent of the Israelite tribe of Ephraim, would lose its values and become overrun with foreign, unbiblical ideas as punishment for its disobedience to God’s laws.

Hosea 7:8 says Ephraim in this end time “has mixed himself among the people.” That description has proven true: Nearly a quarter of Canadians are immigrants, and Islam has become the second-largest religion in Canada.

Unless Canada repents, anti-Semitic attacks will continue to rise as the nation loses its identity. For more information, read “Welcome to Canada-stan.”