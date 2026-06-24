Barack Obama’s Monument to Treason and Division

On June 18, former President Barack Obama opened the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago, Illinois. For five years the residents of the city have watched the concrete obelisk rise from the ground and dominate the shoreline of the South Side. Obama personally helped design the building to convey the idea of a “beacon of hope.”

After $850 million of construction, the building has been described as a trash can, a Klingon prison (from Star Trek) and a concrete tomb. The eyesore is only one part of a 19.3 acre campus that has a vegetable garden, basketball court, walking paths, a library and community space. It is designed to be a community hub and headquarters for the Obama Foundation.

The brutalist architecture is the perfect monument of Barack Obama’s legacy of treason and division.

No man has been more destructive to the United States of America. Yet nearly half of America still celebrates this man who was the architect of a fundamental transformation that nearly destroyed the country. Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry exposes the real Barack Obama in his landmark book America Under Attack.

If you have not read this book, you need a copy. Even though Obama is out of office and President Donald Trump seems to be pulling in the opposite direction, America Under Attack is still relevant. Millions of Americans are still deceived by this man and believe in his vision of America, an America that deserves to be dismantled because it is fundamentally racist.

This was a political Antiochus, a disciple of Satan the devil, used to destroy America.

You need Bible prophecy to see the vital spiritual dimension to these events.

If God did not dramatically intervene to stop this man and his satanic movement, America would not have survived to its 250th anniversary.

Obama opened his Presidential Center just before President Trump’s July 4th celebration so he could present his version of America first.

“All honor is due to whoever decided that the opening of Barack Obama’s presidential center in Chicago should come right before Donald Trump’s planned July 4 gala on the National Mall,” the New Republic wrote. “The two events will serve as perfect touchstones for the bigger argument that our country’s 250th anniversary is prompting—the argument over American national identity.”

There are still two Americas that are irreconcilable: One wants a revolution like Obama, and the other wants to make America great again.

The New Republic continued:

The 44th president delivered an emotional speech at the Obama Presidential Center’s opening ceremony on Thursday. It offered a blistering indictment of the 45th and 47th president, all without mentioning the words “Donald Trump,” while offering his own ambitious rendering of the American story.

This was the perfect stage for Obama to launch a counterattack against President Trump. The Obama Presidential Center is not a conventional presidential library with records of his time in office. All of those records are still under lock and key with the never to be fulfilled promise of digitization. Why is Obama hiding his official papers? They would expose his treason!

The Obama Presidential Center is a center for activism. The campus is filled with slogans like “Bring Change Home” and “A Home For Action.” All of the exhibits, speeches and artwork are designed to inspire activism against the U.S. It is the temple for Obama’s race grievance religion and Saul Alinsky-inspired career.

The campus is now home to the Obama Foundation’s Leaders program, which Obama designed to train the next generation of community organizers to continue the revolution.

In his remarks, Obama said:

And since we’re a few weeks away from America’s 250th birthday, it is worth remembering just how radical the whole idea of self-government really was back in 1776. To that point, human history was a tale of conquest and cast and rigid hierarchies. A world where the strong dominated the weak, where power and wealth and status flowed through lineage and the many were ruled by the few.

This is Obama’s worldview: colonialism, patriarchy and history dominated by white supremacy. He continued:

But out of the fire and steel of a revolution, a different story took flight on this continent. A declaration that we are all created equal, endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights. And that in the newly independent United States, there will be no kings or lords, no surfs or subjects, but only citizens …. In forming our union, the founders fell terribly short of the declaration’s promise, leaving slavery intact, allowing states to restrict the franchise to white men who own property.

What corrected this terribly racist error in the founding principles of America? Activism. Obama said, “And over more than two centuries, through petitions and protests, marches and strikes, moral appeals from the pulpit and conversations at the family dinner table, men and women from all walks of life, of every color, every faith, every region, took up the cause of democracy and made it their own ….”

Obama made veiled threats against President Trump while lying to our faces when talking about his beliefs and values:

[T]he exhibits here focus not just on policies but on … a belief in checks and balances in our government and an accountability that comes with an independent judiciary and a robust free press. A belief that our military and law enforcement owe allegiance not to any president or political party, but to the people and our Constitution. A belief in the peaceful transfer of power after the people have spoken in fair and free elections, recognizing that in a large, complicated society like ours, no group or faction gets its way 100 percent of the time. And a belief that qualities of character, honesty, integrity, kindness, compassion, a sense of duty and honor, those things matter in our public dealings just as they do in our private lives.

These are some of the most outrageous, bald-faced lies you will ever hear.

Barack Obama violated the checks and balances by interfering in multiple investigations and circumventing Congress. He targeted his political opposition and aggressively silenced noncompliant media, illegally using social media to control narratives. He purged the military and replaced the leaders with yes-men. He began a rolling coup on Jan. 16, 2017, to destroy President Trump. He was the ringleader of the 2020 election steal, the greatest political crisis in our history.

This man is diabolically evil. The scale of his crimes have no equal in American history. Yet he has a nearly $1 billion monument to celebrate this legacy of treason.

Near the end of his speech, Obama praised the insurrection against immigration enforcement in Minnesota:

I believe this because I’ve seen it all across our country, in cities that have worked together to reclaim their streets from crime, in rural communities that have rebuilt their economy, in businesses that are finding new ways to make housing affordable, and those ordinary people in the Twin Cities who braved frigid temperatures, risked their own safety, standing shoulder to shoulder to look out for their neighbors and sometimes look out for strangers because they knew that was the right thing to do. I’ve seen it, and I’ve seen it in a new generation of leaders ….

Is there a new generation of leaders to spread insurrections across the country? Obama is betting on it: That’s why he built an activism center.

The event was a rogue gallery of characters who have not faced justice: Bill Ayers, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Joe and Jill Biden. As long as they roam free, evil will increase: “Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil” (Ecclesiastes 8:11).

Mr. Flurry has explained how God was silencing Obama when President Trump miraculously returned to office. His influence is waning, but we still live with the consequences.

Obama’s Presidential Center is a painful reminder that there still has not been justice, that the seeds of civil war are still growing inside America, and that the worst is yet to come.

Prophecies in Ezekiel 3 and 4 warn about civil war that will destroy one third of the nation. We cannot be lulled into a false sense of security by President Trump’s proclamation of a new golden age. We have not repented of the sins against God that opened the door for this political Antiochus to come to power. There are still two Americas, and unless we repent of our hatred and lawlessness, they will clash with violent consequences.

The soulless monument in Chicago reminds us of this ugly undercurrent in America. It should also remind us about the revelation in America Under Attack. As we approach the 250-year anniversary of America, don’t lose sight of the solution. It is not in speeches made by men, but in the hope-filled message of the Bible.

Before July 4th, brush off your copy of America Under Attack, or get yourself a copy, and find the solution from the inspired word of God.