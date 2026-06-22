Meloni and Trump Exchange Verbal Blows

The relationship between Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and U.S. President Donald Trump was once seen as a glimmer of hope amid worsening U.S.-Europe relations. She was the only European leader to attend Trump’s inauguration. Now, however, the two leaders are publicly arguing over an alleged photo op.

This childish dispute is a symptom of deeper, far more consequential hostilities.

Meloni “begged me to take a photo with her” during the G-7 Summit last week, Trump told Italian broadcaster La7 tv on Friday. Feeling sorry for her, he claimed. he granted her request.

to take a photo with her” during the G-7 Summit last week, Trump told Italian broadcaster La7 on Friday. Feeling sorry for her, he claimed. he granted her request. The story is “completely made up,” Meloni responded in a video the same day, speaking in Italian. She added:

I do not know why the president of the United States behaves this way toward his allies—it is certainly not the first time this has happened. I can only say it is regrettable that he does not show the same determination against the enemies of the West and the United States—against leaderships with whom he actually proves to be much more accommodating.

The dispute continued over the weekend:

“She wants to be friends again in order to get her ‘numbers up.’ No thanks!” Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday morning.

“[T]hese constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless,” Meloni wrote on Instagram just minutes later. “As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped, nor does it depend on my relationship with you.”

Relations between the two worsened in April after Meloni sided with the pope in a dispute with Trump over the Iran war.

We could easily dismiss the exchange as just another day in an increasingly perplexing news cycle, but Bible prophecy reveals the gravity of U.S.-Europe relations. The embarrassing dialogue between our world leaders will soon turn into a life-or-death reality that will affect every American household. Verbal attacks will soon escalate into economic and military warfare.