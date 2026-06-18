European nato members are committed to filling the void left by the United States’ withdrawal of some of its forces, nato Secretary General Mark Rutte said yesterday.

A full review of which assets Europe can replace on its own is expected before the nato summit that begins July 7.

In practice, this will mean that Germany, the Continent’s largest military spender, will fill the void. On the same day, Germany signed a defense pact with Poland, reaffirming that it would assist Poland in the event of an attack.

But some fear Germany’s rising dominance. On Tuesday, in “The New German Military Question,” the Financial Times paraphrased German political scientist and historian Liana Fix as warning that Germany “could become Europe’s next hegemon—beware the perils of German power.”

Europe has little choice but to rely on Germany to defend it from Russia. Germany currently has the third-largest military in Europe (excluding Russia), is rapidly addressing its readiness issues, and has stationed 5,000 troops in Lithuania to deter Russia.

but to rely on Germany to defend it from Russia. Germany currently has the third-largest military in Europe (excluding Russia), is rapidly addressing its readiness issues, and has stationed 5,000 troops in Lithuania to deter Russia. Germany has, by far, the largest military budget in Europe, spending $114 billion last year, $25 billion more than the runner-up, Britain. That budget is projected to grow to $185 billion by 2029.

Fears are justified. Bible prophecy warns that Germany will use its imminent military dominance not just for defense against Russia but for its own ambitions, which include conquering the nato superpower it’s replacing.