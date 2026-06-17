Antifa Busted For Violent ICE Blockade

Demonstrators clashed with United States marshals at a courthouse in St. Paul, Minnesota, after 15 activists were charged with conspiring to “violently oppose immigration law enforcement.” Agents arrested 12 of the suspects yesterday; another was already in custody, and two remain at large.

The charges, announced by U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen, include conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, interstate threats, interstate stalking, assault on a federal officer, and destruction of government property.

The activists worked with Direct Action Minnesota and its subgroup, the Black Cat Workers Collective, to impede officers from arresting illegal immigrants in Minnesota.

Direct Action Minnesota is tied to the Antifa movement. The group’s name is an abbreviation for “anti-fascist,” and it labels all its rivals as “fascist” and commits destruction and violence to oppose them.

Antifa was founded in the 1920s and began by convincing Germans that Social Democrats and other mainstream political parties were no better than Nazis. This strategy convinced hundreds of thousands of Germans to join the Communist Party.

The group surged in the 1980s in the United States by resurrecting the strategy of labeling free-market advocates and constitutional conservatives as fascists. It surged again in 2020 by helping inflame protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody.

After the September 2025 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk by an Antifa-linked radical, President Donald Trump issued an executive order designating the movement as a “domestic terrorist organization.” The U.S. Justice Department has been targeting Antifa ever since.

The Bible indicates that America’s radicals will not surrender easily.

One prophecy in Ezekiel 5:12 reveals that one third of the population of “Israel” will die from “pestilence.” This is not referring to an ancient destruction of Israel because that occurred before Ezekiel delivered his prophecy. This is for the nations of Israel today (including the United States).

This equates to more than 164 million deaths from civil war, rioting and famine—16 times more than in the Bolshevik Revolution, the bloodiest civil war in history.

America’s rebellion against God has opened the door to socialism, communism and other evil forces. Learn more about the violent nature of the American left in our article “American Bolsheviks.”