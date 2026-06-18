China and the Economics of Human Flesh

What do you get in a nation where the ruling party claims the authority once reserved for God and human worth is measured only in what one adds to the gross domestic product? The perverse answer is that you get livers, lungs, hearts and pancreases harvested from those deemed unproductive so they can be transplanted into the bodies of wealthy earners.

Yes, there is the unsavory business of crimes like kidnapping, assault and murder. But the victims were “extremists” and other “problem people” who were a drain on society anyway, so these are not so much crimes as they are pragmatic decisions—good for the bottom line.

For a regime like the Chinese Communist Party (ccp), the practice accomplishes two goals at once: It disposes of those deemed burdens on society while prolonging the lives of those considered most productive. And if there are “extra” organs, they can be sold abroad for a handsome profit.

Since this line of thinking is prevalent among ccp members, forced organ harvesting has become a common practice in the nation—and a very lucrative business.

Disturbing Math

Chinese authorities reported that in 2017, roughly 375,000 people were registered as voluntary organ donors, from which 5,135 “eligible” deceased donors were identified, leading to over 16,000 transplants for the year.

But researchers and investigative panels—including the China Tribunal, which examines organ transplants in China—have arrived at markedly higher estimates. Drawing on indicators such as hospital bed utilization and staffing levels, they argue that annual organ transplant activity in China may range from 60,000 to 100,000 procedures each year.

The disparity between officially reported donation-based figures and estimated transplant volume is substantial. It raises a troubling question: Where are the tens of thousands of additional organs coming from? If not from willing donors, who is providing them?

The answer lies in the ccp’s gruesome practice of forced organ sourcing.

New Jersey Republican Rep. Chris Smith told the House of Representatives last year that 25,000 to 50,000 imprisoned individuals are killed for their organs each year. The vast majority of these are Uyghur Muslims from China’s Xinjiang region and other minorities who are detained for their religion.

“[E]very year under General Secretary Xi Jinping and his Chinese Communist Party, tens of thousands of young women and men—average age 28—are murdered in cold blood to steal their internal organs for profit or to be transplanted into Communist Party members and leaders,” Smith said. “These crimes against humanity are unimaginably cruel and painful. Between two to six internal organs per victim are extracted.”

He added: “It is murder masquerading as medicine.”

Uyghur-American diplomat Salih Hudayar confirmed Smith’s numbers in a June 16 interview with the Trumpet.

“China is killing Uyghurs en masse,” he said. “To be clear, the ccp does not harvest the sick or the elderly. It murders the healthiest of our youth to harvest their organs for sale while enslaving those it cannot harvest. This is industrial-scale genocidal mass murder—state-sanctioned, profit-driven and ongoing.”

Forced organ harvesting is believed to generate close to $1 billion each year for China.

And the industry is set to grow. “They are scaling it up,” Hudayar said. “[I]n December 2024, the Chinese government publicly announced plans to triple its organ harvesting capacity in East Turkistan, opening six new centers by 2030,” he said, using the Uyghur name for the region China calls Xinjiang.

Many are sold to wealthy and powerful Chinese individuals, including business moguls and ccp leaders, as Smith said. But the demand for organs does not end at China’s border. Some of the strongest markets lie thousands of miles west of Beijing, where these particular organs are highly prized.

Halāl Organs

In 2021, the United States formally designated China’s systematic abuses of the Uyghur people as genocide. The move prompted a host of nations to echo the language and sanction goods that China produces using forced Uyghur labor. It also prompted media outlets and human rights organizations around the world to regularly highlight evidence of China’s horrific abuses of Uyghurs.

But Muslim-majority nations, where one might have expected the loudest condemnation, were curiously quiet. They turned a blind eye to the plight of their fellow Muslims in Xinjiang, avoiding public confrontation and instead emphasizing diplomatic relations with Beijing.

This is largely because many Muslim-majority countries are economically entwined with and dependent on China. But it is also partly because many of the wealthy in these nations are directly benefiting from China’s harvesting of Uyghur organs.

Most Uyghurs follow the Muslim practice of avoiding alcohol and pork, and eating only what is considered halāl—or approved by Islamic law. As a result, the livers, kidneys, hearts and lungs from these Uyghur individuals are, in the eyes of some Muslims, halāl.

“Tragically, the demand for ‘halāl organs’ is real,” Hudayar said. “China deliberately markets Uyghur organs as ‘halāl organs,’ organs forcibly taken from the bodies of Uyghur Muslims, to sell to wealthy Arabs and other Muslims who seek organs they believe are compatible with their faith, untouched by pork or alcohol.”

He added:

Every time a wealthy Muslim places an order for a so-called halāl organ, a healthy, innocent young Uyghur is killed to fill it. Those Muslims are not purchasing a “halāl organ,” they are commissioning a murder and financing a genocide. There is nothing halāl about this, in fact it is completely haram, or forbidden, and Islamic law could not be clearer. Murder is haram. The mutilation of a body is haram. Stolen property is haram. Complicity in oppression is haram.

Despite the sheer barbarity of the practice—and the staggering hypocrisy of many of its beneficiaries—it continues day after day, life after young life.

‘The Times of the Gentiles’

In his article “The Climax of Man’s Rule Over Man,” Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry studied biblical prophecies about the “times of the Gentiles,” an era in which merciless regimes will rise and impose brutality on a global scale. He discussed how American and British leadership helped stabilize the world for decades due to their Bible-influenced beliefs, such as the rule of law and the inherent dignity of the individual.

But the curtain is now closing on that era, and in this new epoch, ruthless governments like the one ruling China are becoming dominant and bent on imposing their power over more and more people. Mr. Flurry specifically highlighted the nightmare in Xinjiang as a warning sign and as evidence of how dark and devastating this new age will become.

His article also shows that these trends will ultimately lead to the best imaginable news for the world. To understand, read “The Climax of Man’s Rule Over Man.”