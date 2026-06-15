‘Gold Rush Atmosphere’ at German Military Air Trade Show

The International Aerospace Exhibition in Berlin, held from June 10 to 14, set records with 110,000 attendees, 750 exhibitors from 37 countries and 300 political delegations. However, what many see as a reason to celebrate is actually a reason for concern.

Interest is largely driven by Germany’s defense sector, which is booming due to crises, wars and government investments.

There is a “gold rush atmosphere at Berlin’s military air trade show,” Deutsche Welle wrote June 13. Investors are rushing to finance profitable military technologies produced by giants like Rheinmetall and Hensoldt, and start-ups Helsing and Stark Defense, firms from a sophisticated, trusted nation that has a history of military surprise and cruelty.

Germany is ready to “fight tonight” against Russia, Holger Neumann, chief of the German Luftwaffe, told the Telegraph in an interview published today:

“Fight tonight” means if someone calls me now and says, We have the following situation here, we have to be ready now—and we are ready. We will go in with everything we have in Germany, the air force, but also in nato, to defend our country, our values, our population and our alliance.

Neumann said his forces are prepared to launch devastating air strikes on Russia if nato territory is attacked.

The Telegraph reported: “The Luftwaffe chief’s comments are among the strongest from a German military leader in years, and reflect a fundamental shift in Berlin towards rearmament and a greater role in European security.”

Germany is ready to fight, and its death-ware manufacturers are increasing its potential lethality every week. But Bible prophecy reveals that its first target will not be Russia. The nation is preparing for a much larger world war.