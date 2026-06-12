Sinn Féin Exposes Its Immigration Hypocrisy

Protesters filled the streets in Northern Ireland this week, rioters torched wheelie bins, cars, buses and homes, and many demanded an end to mass immigration. The far-left, Catholic-aligned Sinn Féin party spoke out on the matter—and voters reacted.

One fifth of Irish voters support Sinn Féin, the most recent Ireland Thinks poll on June 4–5 for the Sunday Independent found. That’s slightly more than Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. And that was before the dramatic events of this week.

Sinn Féin is associated with the Irish Republican Army, a paramilitary-terrorist group active from 1969 to 2005.

Its popularity hit 37 percent in 2022, but discontent over its approach to mass immigration has eroded its support.

Sudanese national Hadi Alodid attempted to behead Stephen Ogilvie on June 8 in a Belfast street, and residents reacted with three days of protests and rioting.

Many Ulster Loyalist politicians reacted by condemning mass immigration, which was facilitated by the nation they are loyal to: the United Kingdom.

Yet Mary Lou McDonald, leader of Sinn Féin—which advocates separation from the UK—conspicuously refused to do so and instead condemned the reaction.

She characterized it as “racist intimidation and violence” and alleged that it was “orchestrated by loyalists and far-right thugs.” She was trying to distance her party from the rioting, but her attempts to label people who are concerned about immigration and terrorist beheadings as “far-right thugs” may backfire.

“Nationalists did not join in the rioting that erupted in loyalist areas of Belfast on Tuesday night, but it would be naive to pretend that they do not share many of the same concerns. After a hundred years of banging the drum for tribal exceptionalism, Sinn Féin’s response to the rise in immigration has been to enthusiastically embrace the vision of a multiethnic, multicultural Ireland. Some wags have joked that Sinn Féin’s new policy is: ‘Brits Out, everyone else in.’”

—Eilis O’Hanlon, Telegraph, June 11

Sinn Féin was founded in 1905 to establish “a national legislature endowed with the moral authority of the Irish nation.” It was hijacked by radical Marxists in the 1960s.

Today, Sinn Féin wants Northern Ireland to secede from the United Kingdom and form a socialist republic with the Republic of Ireland. Toward this end, it hypocritically supports rioting against the so-called British occupation of Northern Ireland while condemning protests against mass immigration.

This discrepancy has alerted many Irish to the fact that Sinn Féin cares even more about Marxism than about the Irish heritage it claims to champion.

UnHerd columnist Aris Roussinos and others are predicting that Catholics and Protestants could unite against the type of mass immigration that Ireland’s Marxists are pushing for.

To the south, the Catholic-dominated Republic of Ireland rebelled against Britain in World War i, declined to join the Allies in World War ii, and is now a willing member of the European Union.

Bible prophecy indicates that in the near future, the Irish, who descended from the Israelite tribe of Dan, will actually help a new Catholic European superpower invade Britain, which descended from the ancient Israelite tribe of Ephraim.

In the May 1996 Trumpet, late Trumpet writer Ron Fraser pointed to prophecies in Genesis 49:17 and Jeremiah 8:16-17 as evidence that Ireland may support the EU military. Read “Ireland in Prophecy” to learn more. The current unrest in Ireland could end up turning the nation even further against the United Kingdom.