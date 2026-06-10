Platner Nomination Reveals Democrat Hypocrisy

Marine veteran Graham Platner won Maine’s Democratic Senate primary last night in a landslide, 72 percent to 20 percent for his competitor, Gov. Janet Mills. He will now face Republican incumbent Susan Collins in November. His overwhelming victory indicates the current direction of the Democratic Party and shows just how duplicitous it can be.

Platner, a progressive populist, supports universal health care, increased taxes on the wealthy, and raising the minimum wage.

If his policies weren’t bad enough, Platner comes with a lot of baggage:

He once had a tattoo of the Nazi SS skull-and-crossbones insignia on his chest. He claimed ignorance of the symbol’s meaning, but past comments suggest otherwise.

He acknowledged sending sexually explicit messages to multiple women early in his marriage.

Citing interviews with several of Platner’s ex-girlfriends, the New York Times reported that he has a reputation of demeaning and physically threatening them. One claimed Platner physically abused her more than once. Platner denies these claims.

Some prominent Democrats are keeping their distance because of these allegations. Others, including senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, endorsed Platner. Primary results show his flaws don’t bother average Democratic voters.

This is the same party that vigorously, even violently, opposed President Trump and his supporters over “fascism” and that pummels any conservative over any allegations of sexual misconduct, no matter how unlikely or disproved. The hypocrisy is deafening.

The notion that a man’s character has no bearing on his leadership is dangerous. Americans’ increasing acceptance of this is strong evidence of national moral decline. Learn more by reading Gerald Flurry’s free booklet Character in Crisis.