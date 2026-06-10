Trump Exposes Mexican State-Cartel Alliance

Former Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has accused President Donald Trump of employing “interventionist and unscrupulous practices” to bolster Mexico’s conservative opposition and weaken his leftist movement.

López Obrador, who remains the de facto leader of morena despite stepping aside for his protégé, Claudia Sheinbaum, to become president, made the remarks in a five-page letter posted on X.

The comments were prompted by the U.S. Justice Department’s indictment of 10 Mexican officials over alleged drug-trafficking ties. Most of these officials were morena politicians charged with helping the Sinaloa cartel import massive quantities of illegal drugs into the U.S. in exchange for political support.

Both López Obrador and Sheinbaum are accusing the U.S. of disproportionately targeting MORENA politicians. The main reason the U.S. is charging so many morena politicians with crimes is that morena has created a state-cartel nexus.

Detailed information on the extensive history of Mexican state-cartel collusion can be found in the updated 2025 report from the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

“The Mexican drug trafficking organizations have an intolerable alliance with the government of Mexico,” the White House announced in February. “The government of Mexico has afforded safe havens for the cartels to engage in the manufacturing and transportation of dangerous narcotics, which collectively have led to the overdose deaths of hundreds of thousands of American victims. This alliance endangers the national security of the United States ….”

From the time U.S. President Richard Nixon declared his “War on Drugs” in 1971 to when Mexican President Felipe Calderón left office in 2012, the Mexican government was a committed partner in fighting cartels. But under Enrique Peña Nieto, the Mexican government started ignoring cartel violence; under López Obrador, it began actively helping the cartels.

Like the Communist Party of Cuba and the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, morena regards its nation’s drug cartels as engines of profit at home and weapons of war abroad.

Shortly after López Obrador was elected in 2018, the Trumpet predicted that he would form a state-cartel alliance. In “Mexico’s New Revolution,” we wrote:

Officials in Mexico’s new government no longer want to help the United States fight drug cartels and deport immigrants. Instead, they want to mimic the economic policies of Cuba and Venezuela, even though the latter’s failed socialist revolution has created an economic crisis and prompted 10 percent of the country’s population to leave in search of better living conditions. López Obrador’s policies on economics, criminal justice and immigration stand to create a perfect storm that could soon transform Mexico into the next Venezuela and send untold numbers of people fleeing north into the United States.

Now we see the fruits of nearly a decade of morena rule. Ten Mexican officials are known to be trafficking drugs into the U.S. with the full support of Mexico’s ruling coalition.

As Isaiah prophesied, God is breaking down His protective hedge around the United States (Isaiah 5:5), and its vineyard is being trodden down and devoured by dangerous criminals.