Iran and Israel Back to Direct Combat

Iran on Sunday fired a missile at Israel for the first time since the ceasefire went into effect April 8—apparently a reprisal for an Israeli strike in Beirut, Lebanon. Israel retaliated with air strikes on Iran, including on Tehran. This renewed conflict threatens the ceasefire United States President Donald Trump has been working hard to make permanent.

Iran claimed its attack was a warning for Israel to leave Hezbollah alone and that it would send further attacks if Israel continued. This is as Hezbollah continues to strike Israel of its own accord.

President Trump has been pressuring Israel to stop its attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon because they could derail his peace negotiations with Iran.

Trump reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran’s Sunday attack. Netanyahu did it anyway.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate against Iran’s Sunday attack. Netanyahu did it anyway. After the strikes, President Trump told the Financial Times that the flare-up is “not going to have any impact on the deal.”

“I call the shots. I call all the shots. [Netanyahu] doesn’t call the shots.”

—President Trump to the Financial Times

Trump appears desperate to reach an agreement with Iran, even as Iran blatantly shows it doesn’t want peace.

For Israel , permanently neutering Iran is a matter of national survival.

, permanently neutering Iran is a matter of national survival. Though the U.S. and Israel entered the war as allies, the U.S.’s rush to get a peace agreement with Iran at apparently any cost could rupture the alliance.

Late theologian Herbert W. Armstrong proved in his book The United States and Britain in Prophecy (request your free copy) that the American and Jewish peoples are brother nations descended from ancient Israel. America specifically is descended from the Israelite tribe of Manasseh. Prophecies like Isaiah 9:21 foretell Manasseh and Judah suffering from dangerous division. The fallout from the Iran war could heavily contribute to this.