A secret list of military capabilities the Trump administration wants to divert from nato as it enhances forces in the Indo-Pacific was published by German news outlet Bild yesterday.

The planned reductions reportedly include significant cuts to fighter aircraft, surveillance and combat drones, maritime patrol aircraft, surface warships, and one of two carrier strike groups.

Cuts to America’s presence in Europe—which was designed for rapid response against Russia—will inflame doubts about America’s security guarantees. This will add urgency to Europe’s push for an independent military.

Bundestag member Thomas Erndl responded to the news by saying that “the focus must be on an action plan that will make us visibly more capable of defending ourselves by 2029.”

Germany will have to rise up to fill the void left by American withdrawals. As Germany’s military capability grows, so too will its resentment against America. That is a dangerous combination that Bible prophecy warns will have calamitous results for the United States.