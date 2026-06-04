Europe Demands AI and Cloud Independence

A new agenda from the European Commission proposed yesterday vows to end America’s digital dominance on the Continent.

The European Technological Sovereignty Package includes proposals for advancing European semiconductor manufacturing, removing restrictions for European data centers, using open-source software, and digitalizing Europe’s energy sector.

“We cannot afford to depend on others for the technologies that keep our hospitals running, our energy grids stable, and our services secure,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday. “This is about protecting our citizens, defending our interests and making our own choices.”

An ‘AI continent’: Tuesday’s press release said that “these measures support Europe’s ambition to become an AI continent, strengthen its digital autonomy and help build a more sustainable digital future.”

Politico put it: “EU Plots Long Game Against U.S. Digital Supremacy.”

The goal is grand, the road is difficult, and the consequences will prove dire for our world.

The dominance of American tech in this field has stifled the growth of Europe’s own alternatives. But given AI’s rapid development and the ability to train new models on existing models, European companies could develop the needed capacities rapidly.

But consider the underlying message: We cannot trust the U.S. companies because the Trump administration may weaponize them against us.

Of course, this is only the case if the EU expects a major disagreement with the U.S. in the future.

One concern is that the U.S. could force U.S.-based companies to share data stored on their platforms. However, one could also argue that the EU is more likely to use this data against its own citizens than the U.S. is.

What should concern us most is the direction the EU is heading, which is right in line with Bible prophecy.

Revelation 13 and 17 reveal a rising “beast” power, a European empire, that amasses absolute control over its citizens. Other prophecies show that this empire will not just rival the U.S. but amass the economic and military strength to destroy it.

Europe must cut reliance on American technology to become a superpower, and that process is already running. Agendas like these expose the EU’s goals. But only Bible prophecy can show to what end the German-led EU will use its independence from the U.S.