Congressional Candidate Wants No Property, No Police, No Israel

Encouraged by the election of Zohran Mamdani to New York City’s highest office, the Democratic Socialists of America are doubling down in their efforts to further radicalize the Democratic Party.

This radical group is endorsing dozens of political candidates nationwide, including the leftist activist Darializa Avila Chevalier.

Chevalier, 32, works for a New York City-funded, nonprofit organization in Harlem that represents criminal defendants. She is trying to unseat 71-year-old Adriano Espaillat and become the U.S. representative for New York’s 13th congressional district.

She has received endorsements from New York State Senator Robert Jackson, former New York congressional representative Jamaal Bowman and Mayor Mamdani.

This background and these endorsements indicate that Chevalier is a left-wing radical, and a new cnn investigative review of more than 3,600 deleted social media posts and reposts reveals that she is far more radical than many suppose. In them, Chevalier calls for abolishing borders, abolishing police, abolishing private property and abolishing Israel.

“A world without borders —just like a world without prisons or police—is possible, necessary, and the only moral way forward,” she wrote in September 2021.

—just like a world without prisons or police—is possible, necessary, and the only moral way forward,” she wrote in September 2021. One repost from April 2020 said, “While most of the political theory I’ve read has been Communist, the pyromania associated with anarchism is very intriguing to me.”

In a statement to cnn, Chevalier said she has changed and that the posts do not reflect who she is today. Yet she still acknowledges that black Communists Angela Davis and Assata Shakur led her to her current political views. She may be trying to hide her radicalism to become more electable.

President Donald Trump became the first Republican president to win the U.S. popular vote in 20 years, largely because Democrats have shifted so far to the left. Although some of that support has eroded, the Democratic Party’s doubling down on radicalism is unlikely to help it win upcoming elections.

Instead, it is likely to create violence and bloodshed in America as people like Chevalier become intrigued by “the pyromania associated with anarchism.”

A prophecy in Ezekiel 5:12 reveals that one third of the population of “Israel” will die from “pestilence.” This is not referring to an ancient destruction of Israel, because that had occurred before Ezekiel delivered his prophecy. His prophecy is for the nations of Israel today.

This equates to more than 140 million deaths from the “pestilence” (destruction) of civil war, rioting, warfare and famine, 10 to 20 times more than in the Bolshevik Revolution, the bloodiest civil war in history.

America’s rebellion against God truly has opened the door to socialism, communism and many other diabolical forces. Learn more about the violent nature of the American left and what God prophesies for this nation in “American Bolsheviks.”