Europe Braces Its Civilians for War

Europe’s war preparations go far beyond training soldiers and rebuilding its arms industries. A Telegraph article today looks at how nations are preparing their civilian populations for war:

Across the Nordic and Baltic regions, civilians are flocking to survival courses, signing up as reservists or volunteering in civil defense units, which manage bomb shelters and rescue people from destroyed buildings.

Civil defense courses teach traditional first aid and military survival techniques updated for the 21st century, including basic navigation, how to respond to air raid sirens, how not to give away your shelter location with your cell phone, and how to light a fire that thermal imaging cameras won’t detect.

“Prepare for war” leaflets have also been issued to every household in Finland and Sweden, with practical tips on coping with electronic warfare, finding your local bomb shelter, and how food will be rationed in a time of war.

Norway is also expanding its civil defense force from 8,000 to 12,000.

“The civil defense force is not armed, and does not participate on the battlefield, but it can respond to most crises, whether that be putting out forest fires or, in cases of war, evacuating civilians, and running air raid alarms and shelters,” a Norwegian official told the Telegraph.

Britain, meanwhile, has no civil defense force, no courses to prepare civilians, has let its bomb shelters fall into disrepair, and has not even put together a leaflet.

“Some British officials fear that if war breaks out, air defenses may be so stretched that they could face a choice between defending nuclear bases or the capital,” wrote the Telegraph.

Europe is preparing for war in a host of ways. This is just another example of the decades of warning from Herbert W. Armstrong and Gerald Flurry about the rise of a German-led European superpower, being proved true.