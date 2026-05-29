The Attack on the British Museum and Biblical Archaeology

“Ancient Israel and Judah” are now such controversial topics that you cannot safely host a talk about them in central London.

This was the title of a lunchtime talk as part of the British Museum’s Jewish Culture Month. It was postponed a day due to “security concerns.” The museum said that “a significant proportion” of those who had tickets planned to “deliberately disrupt the event.”

“Why would a posse of aggressive activists be interested in the arcane details of bullae and steles and ostraca and inscriptions and numismatics in some small South Levantine kingdoms in the Iron Age?” asked historian Simon Sebag Montefiore.

Their hatred shows the power of these arcane bullae, steles and ostraca.

Haters of Israel try to will the basic facts of history out of existence. A core part of the pro-Palestinian movement is that it rejects all Jewish history in the Middle East.

It’s the same reason unesco , a group founded to further scholarship, culture and archaeology, encourages excavations everywhere on the planet except Jerusalem. They want to keep the facts of Judah’s history buried.

“The main issue is not free speech,” wrote Melanie Phillips. “It’s the need to combat Soviet-style disinformation and psychological warfare that’s resulted in a cult-like grip on millions of minds.”

These pro-Palestinian enemies of the truth are not just trying to blot facts of history out of existence. They’re trying to blot out the God of the Bible. These same historical artifacts prove His existence and His power.

The demonic forces behind the Palestinian movement hate the Jews, God and the Bible. The attack on this history exposes these demonic roots. Rather than blotting it out, the world needs to take urgent heed of the message contained in archaeology, as Gerald Flurry wrote in “Archaeology Thunders: ‘Behold Your God!’”