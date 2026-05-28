Weeks of corruption scandals against Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his ruling Socialist Party (psoe) exploded into two major events yesterday: Anticorruption police raided the party’s headquarters, and the National Court indicted Ana María Fuentes, who has managed the party’s finances since 2021.

Investigators allege that psoe funds may have been used to finance efforts to interfere with or discredit judicial and police investigations affecting Sánchez’s family and the Socialist Party, including through fraudulent invoices to conceal payments.

that funds may have been used to finance efforts to interfere with or discredit judicial and police investigations affecting Sánchez’s family and the Socialist Party, including through fraudulent invoices to conceal payments. This comes one week after the court indicted a key ally of Sanchez’s, former Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

These scandals could wreak havoc on Sánchez’s career and party.

The other parties that helped him form a coalition are increasingly souring on his government. Many are calling for snap elections.

that helped him form a coalition are increasingly souring on his government. Many are calling for snap elections. Even if Sánchez stays in power until the next elections in 2027, Spanish voters could punish him at the polls.

Advancing prophecy? The Bible contains many prophecies concerning modern Europe. It warns that Europe will become extremely militaristic, oppose Iran, and befriend Israel. Sánchez supports none of these things:

Spain is the only nato member that has refused to increase military spending to 5 percent of its gdp .

member that has refused to increase military spending to 5 percent of its . Sánchez is known for his continuous criticism of the Jewish state and ridicule of America’s war on Iran.

Should Sánchez and his socialist party be ousted, a new leader could arrive who will turn Spain toward its prophesied role of helping build Europe into a dangerous superpower.