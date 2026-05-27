Will Trump Give Iran Pallets of Cash?

President Donald Trump is on the brink of giving Iran $24 billion in return for peace, according to rumors circulating around Washington. Citing “regional officials,” cbs reported that a “memorandum of understanding” is close to being finalized that establishes a 60-day ceasefire with the following conditions:

The Strait of Hormuz will reopen, and the U.S. will stop blockading Iran.

will reopen, and the U.S. will stop blockading Iran. Fighting will cease on all fronts, including Israel’s bombing of Hezbollah in Lebanon.

on all fronts, including Israel’s bombing of Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran will promise to never use nuclear weapons and dispose of its enriched uranium in “a mechanism that both sides will agree on.”

to never use nuclear weapons and dispose of its enriched uranium in “a mechanism that both sides will agree on.” The U.S. will lift sanctions on Iran and unfreeze Iranian assets.

This last provision would effectively send Iran pallets of cash, once again. “The president wants to bribe the regime—and sell that as victory,” wrote Park MacDougald in Tablet.

“For a president who promised an overwhelming victory,” the Telegraph wrote, “the transfer of funds seems less like a decisive military campaign and more like a ransom payout to stop the bleeding.”

The picture is still fuzzy, with different outlets reporting slightly different details from different anonymous officials. And President Trump has walked away from bad deals in the past.

But some of the leaks claim America would hand over $24 billion in frozen Iranian funds, with half of it delivered upfront. MacDougald wrote:

The United States has undoubtedly set back Iran’s nuclear program (and we’ll see what happens with the “nuclear dust”), but beyond that, it has failed to achieve its core strategic objectives. Trump set out to effectively wipe Iran off the geopolitical map. Now, he’s haggling over bribes with a regime he’s claimed on dozens of occasions to have already annihilated. Even for Trump, who is above all a salesman, it’s hard to sell that as a victory.

Even this does not buy a permanent peace. Instead, it is merely a ceasefire and a “framework for future negotiations.”

“For eight decades, our unprecedented military strength has been spent in vain because Americans are steeped in sin,” the April issue of the Trumpet states. “Sin naturally saps our fighting spirit. And God lays on additional curses to help us wake up and see the destruction we are bringing on ourselves.”

It’s not a foregone conclusion that America will pay the bribe and run away. But Bible prophecy showed us right from the start of this conflict that an unrepentant America would lack the moral strength of will to wipe the undemocratic, oppressive, terroristic Iranian regime off the geopolitical map. To understand why, read “Will America Win?”