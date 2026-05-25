DW: Germany Strengthening Relationship With Gulf States

“Germany no longer believes it can play a mediating role in the conflict between the U.S., Israel and Iran. Instead, the German government is working to strengthen its ties with the Gulf states,” Deutsche Welle wrote on Thursday.

Those two sentences are exactly what the Trumpet has warned would happen: Germany is taking a less passive role in the Middle East and is actively building an anti-Iran and U.S.-excluding alliance with the Gulf states, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and others. Germany’s strategy to dominate the Middle East is playing out.

The article went on to say that German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul had an “unusually busy” week last week.

After meeting Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday, he met U.A.E. Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed and Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah.

The Trumpet, based on a prophecy in Psalm 83, has forecast that both Jordan and Turkey would be part of a German-Gulf state alliance.

Why are these leaders meeting with Germany? Those countries have an interest in combating Iran’s regional power and are looking for an alternative ally to the United States.

DW Berlin bureau head Max Hofmann said the Gulf states are talking with Germany because “the U.S. is failing in its role as a partner and protector.”

Germany has been working toward an alliance with these nations for years. DW quoted analyst Philipp Dienstbier, of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, as stating, “The Gulf region was already at the top of Germany’s agenda even prior to the war and its economic repercussions.”

Why would the Gulf states be at the “top of Germany’s agenda even prior to the war?”

Germany wants to dominate the Middle East. The Bible prophesied in Psalm 83 that Germany would form an alliance in the end time with these “moderate” Muslim states to counter Iran. Eventually, a German-led superpower, potentially aided by the Gulf states, will destroy Iran. The Bible warns that after that, the Psalm 83 alliance will try to destroy Israel.

The German foreign minister’s “unusually busy” week building ties with these nations shows this end-time alliance is being formed now. For more information, read Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry’s article “The Hidden Danger in Germany’s ‘Alliance Against Iran.’”