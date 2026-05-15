Europe must unify in light of a “more adversarial and unpredictable” United States, Mario Draghi, former head of the European Central Bank and former prime minister of Italy, said on Thursday during his Charlemagne Prize acceptance speech.

The Charlemagne Prize is named after the medieval Catholic king and emperor who conquered and murdered tens of thousands to unify and oppress Europe. It is awarded annually at his capital city, Aachen, Germany, to the individual considered to have done the most to unify Europe.

This was an open call for what the Trumpet and its predecessor have warned of for decades: a unified Europe that opposes the United States.

Draghi opened his acceptance remarks by stating, “Europeans are showing that they want Europe to act,” and they “want [the] European Union to defend their freedom, prosperity and solidarity. The task now is to answer that trust with courage and to show that Europe can again turn crisis into union.”

The EU never wastes a crisis. It has used the euro crisis, the migrant crisis and the Ukraine war to deepen unification.

The “crisis” Draghi is referring to is Europe’s poor economic performance amid a changing world order.

According to him, “For the first time in living memory,” Europe is “truly alone together.” As a result, “every strategic dependence must now be reexamined”—a clear reference to Europe’s nato alliance with the United States.

Draghi also said the EU’s decision-making “dilutes and delays” action. What could make decision-making stronger and faster? Making the union less democratic and ceding more decision-making powers to Germany and the other major European economies.

Notably, the former banker focused on artificial intelligence, defense and energy infrastructure as areas in which Europeans must direct their investments to become more unified with each other and more independent from the U.S. and other nations.

Friedrich Merz, the German chancellor, attended the ceremony and used it as an opportunity to call for a “fundamental modernization” of the EU’s 2028–2034 budget, meaning a larger focus on defense and making Europe more economically competitive while reducing subsidies.

Draghi is calling for a unified Europe at the former capital city of the great unifier of Europe. He is calling for a resurrection of the spirit of Charlemagne and the reestablishment of the Holy Roman Empire. Merz’s comments about spending priorities call for real-world, major steps toward reviving the violent history of that empire.

The Bible prophesies that this empire will be revived in our day. You are witnessing the seventh and final resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire.