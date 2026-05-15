The Beijing Charade

The images were striking: brass bands, honor guards, children waving Chinese and American flags in perfect choreography—and President Donald Trump stepping off Air Force One into the embrace of Beijing’s grandest ceremonial welcome.

At almost the exact same moment, cia analyst James Eardman was sitting before Congress, testifying that America’s own intelligence community helped cover up the origin of a bioweapon that had killed millions. A bioweapon developed with Chinese scientists.

Earlier today in Beijing, President Trump said, “We’ve made some fantastic trade deals, great for both countries,” and added that he and Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping “settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn’t have been able to solve.” He called Xi a “friend” and a “great leader,” though it appears such accolades were not reciprocated. Trump offered no details about the deals or the “settled problems.”

Let’s be honest about the backdrop to this summit, because the American media largely will not be. In the weeks leading up to President Trump’s red-carpet welcome in Beijing, the following were also true:

China continued supplying fentanyl precursor chemicals that fuel the overdose crisis killing tens of thousands of Americans every year.

Chinese intelligence operatives were revealed to have infiltrated American institutions, stealing AI research and military secrets.

Chinese entities continued purchasing American farmland and properties near U.S. military bases.

Eardman was revealing that America’s intelligence community deliberately concealed evidence that covid -19 originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The congressional testimony of cia analyst Eardman deserves far more attention than the major media has given it. The findings are staggering:

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s role in the cover-up was intentional. He leveraged his position as the nation’s top scientist to ensure the intelligence community consulted only a preselected, conflicted list of scientists.

Scientists on the advisory board had received funding from Fauci’s own agency, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for coronavirus vaccine research.

Several of those same scientists had helped Fauci rewrite the definition of “gain-of-function” research in 2015 to lift a funding pause on dangerous pathogen studies.

Some participated in “Event 201” in October 2019—a coronavirus pandemic simulation exercise strikingly similar to what unfolded just months later.

The cover-up was sustained in part to avoid providing “ammunition for actions” that analysts considered geopolitically unwise—in other words, to protect China from accountability.

Let that last point sink in. The cia covered up China’s role in a global pandemic—to protect China. The result was the wholesale shutdown of the world economy, the destruction of millions of small businesses, the loss of livelihoods, the coercion of entire populations into accepting experimental vaccines under threat of losing their jobs, and a death toll that continues to grow.

What would have happened if the American people had simply been told the truth? We will never fully know.

A U.S. senator put the question plainly during the testimony: Where are the perp walks? Anthony Fauci—once the highest-paid employee in the entire U.S. federal government, appearing on television every night during the pandemic as though he were a national oracle—is, by the senator’s account, somewhere sipping margaritas, having made millions. No charges; no accountability.

Before he came into office in 2017, Donald Trump spoke repeatedly about holding criminals accountable. Regarding the Russia hoax, he wrote plainly: “This isn’t conspiracy; it’s treason.” About Hillary Clinton’s servers and deleted e-mails: “Lock her up.” But after taking power, the posture shifted: We can’t live in the past—we’ve got to go forward. And the criminals walked.

Now a cia whistleblower has testified before Congress about the crime of the century—and the major media are almost silent! The New York Times—which had an army of reporters covering every tweet of the Trump presidency—has not found this story worth pursuing. And even President Trump is acting like the future couldn’t be brighter.

Does anyone remember what covid-19 did to the entire world just six years ago?

Bible prophecy makes plain that no amount of diplomatic dialogue changes what China is, what it has done, or what it is still doing. The Scriptures describe the great Asian powers—“the kings of the east”—as a force that will ultimately converge on the world stage in the time of the end (Revelation 16:12). China is not going away. It is not reforming. It is growing, and doing so while American leadership smiles for cameras at the Temple of Heaven.

A nation that cannot call its enemies by name cannot defend itself against them.

The Prophet Ezekiel described a watchman on the wall whose job was to sound the alarm when danger approached, regardless of whether the people wanted to hear it (Ezekiel 33). This chapter concludes with a chilling picture: The people actually liked to listen to the watchman’s message. They treated his words like a pleasant song. But their hearts went after their own covetousness, and they did nothing with what they heard (verses 31-32).

That is the spirit of our age: Hear, nod, move on. Another congressional hearing, another whistleblower, another damning testimony—and nothing changes. Because to change would require confronting sin, which requires first acknowledging sin! And that is the one thing we refuse to do.

The Apostle Paul warned that “evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived” (2 Timothy 3:13). Fauci on the cover of Vogue. Trump receiving a brass-band welcome from China. The media ignoring the testimony of a man implicating the government in a criminal cover-up. These are marks of a civilization that has lost the capacity to call evil by its name.

God is not indifferent to this. He does not tell a sinning nation, as our politicians do, to simply move forward and forget the past. He told King David—a man who committed adultery and murder—that there would be real consequences, real reckoning, because God is just. “[B]e sure your sin will find you out” (Numbers 32:23). That is as true for nations as it is for individuals.

God has not moved on. And neither should we.