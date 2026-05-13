Germany and Ukraine Sign ‘Brave Germany’ Program

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Ukrainian counterpart Mykhailo Federov signed a program in Kyiv on Monday to enhance the development of defense technologies.

“Brave Germany” will be implemented through Ukraine’s Brave1 platform, which funds and shares information between defense companies, the military and other government agencies.

Germany, which has been an unreliable ally to Ukraine, is positioning itself to incorporate battle-proven Ukrainian technologies and insights into its own military buildup.

Federov posted to social media that the program will supply joint grants for developing AI, drones, communications “and other critically important defense tech areas,” and that the two would conduct “joint hackathons” for finding ways to attack the computer networks of other nations.

Pistorius said, “[T]he main focus is the joint development of cutting-edge unmanned systems across all ranges, particularly in the area of deep strike.” Developing Ukraine-German long-range strike capabilities is a priority, since Germany currently relies on its nato ally, the United States, and its Tomahawk cruise missiles for this type of deterrence and combat capability.

Surprisingly for those who know how the Germans have helped Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian defense minister posted to social media yesterday that the “number one country in the world in terms of security assistance to Ukraine” is Germany.

Germany is using Ukraine to get what it wants: long-range strike capability and other advanced and battle-tested military technologies.

In 2024, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote regarding the Ukraine war: “[U]ltimately, this is not about Ukraine winning against Russia. Ukraine has become a ‘lab’ to prepare for much larger wars!”