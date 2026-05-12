British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under growing pressure to resign after Labour’s defeat in the local elections last week. He has been in office for less than two years.

Over 85 of Labour’s 403 members of Parliament have called on Starmer to go.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is the most senior government minister to call on him to resign. So far, only six cabinet ministers have publicly backed him.

Jess Phillips, the safeguarding minister, and Miatta Fahnbulleh, a communities minister, have both resigned from the cabinet.

Starmer is refusing to jump, indicating this morning that he would fight it out at least for a while longer, saying, “The Labour Party has a process for challenging a leader, and that has not been triggered.”

Two broad camps are vying to replace Starmer, complicating the push to oust him:

Health Secretary Wes Streeting is the leading candidate of the more moderate parts of the left-wing Labour Party. His supporters want a quick, palace-coup-like transfer of power.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham leads the more radical faction. He is not currently in Parliament and is thus ineligible for the job of prime minister. His supporters want to keep Starmer around for a few more weeks to buy time for Burnham to run for Parliament.

Burnham is likely to win a leadership contest—if he is able to participate in it.

Britain’s borrowing costs reached their highest level since 1998 as investors fear the hard left is about to take over.

Meanwhile, Reform UK posted its largest lead over the other parties in a YouGov poll held on May 4 and 5:

Reform UK: 28 percent

Conservatives: 17 percent

Greens: 16 percent

Labour: 16 percent

Liberal Democrats: 13 percent

If the poll is accurate, Reform would likely win an election, but Labour is free to change prime ministers without calling one.

Eurointelligence wrote: “Sir Keir’s political crime is that he let a whopping political majority go to waste because he never really knew what he wanted to do with the power that came with the job.”

Britain is suffering from a lack of leadership and vision. The Proverbs warn, “Where there is no vision, the people perish.” Britain, with its five prime ministers in the last 10 years, is demonstrating this in action. The nation badly needs saving—that starts with repentance and turning to God for the vision it needs to truly be great.