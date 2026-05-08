Looks Like the Labour Party Took a Drubbing

Votes are still being counted, but Britain’s Labour Party seems set to receive its worst local election result in its modern history. Nigel Farage’s Reform party is the clear winner in yesterday’s local election, picking up 515 new council seats across the country so far. Labour’s total number of councillors is down to 294; the Conservatives are down to 204.

Pressure is increasing on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to resign. But he will not be announcing his resignation today. “I’m not going to walk away and plunge the country into chaos,” he said this morning.

Yet as the Telegraph noted, “that emphasis on not leaving ‘chaos’ were he to go is more nuanced than it might first appear. What is increasingly being talked about in Labour circles is not a knife-wielding public coup to topple Sir Keir but a more orderly process where he sets out a timetable for leaving.”

Peter Mandelson—close friend of Jeffrey Epstein—had already been causing Starmer major problems. Starmer appointed him as Britain’s ambassador to the United States in 2024. Despite Starmer’s assurances to Parliament that Mandelson was fully vetted, it was later revealed that he failed the vetting. Starmer was accused of misleading Parliament and called on to resign.

Scotland and Wales also vote today. Counting has only just begun, but separatist parties are both set to do well. Scotland is likely to agitate for another independence referendum, despite voting to remain part of the UK in a “once in a generation” vote in 2014. Support for independence hasn’t necessarily grown, but unionist support is now divided among at least four major parties.

The other major winner: the Green Party, which moved to the left of Labour, going aggressively after the environmentalist, Islamic and homosexual vote.

The party has spent much of this local election—which focused on questions like how bins are collected, local taxation is set, and potholes are filled—campaigning against Israel. Its deputy leader, Mothin Ali, celebrated the Islamist October 7 massacre of Jews, and had his U.S. visa revoked because of his support for radical Islamist terrorism. When British police stopped a crazed knife murderer who was stabbing Jews last week, Green Party leader Zach Polanski attacked them for being too harsh.

But apparently, anti-Semitism wins votes. The party has picked up 44 additional councilors so far. It also won the mayoral race in Hackney, the first time it has ever won a directly elected mayor. A YouGov poll found Green support especially strong among young women: 44 percent ages 18 to 24 said they planned to vote Green.

Britain to shift left? The result of this massive victory for Nigel Farage and his right-wing Reform party looks set to be, paradoxically, a shift further to the left.

If Starmer is ousted, he would be replaced by someone in his own party. Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, is the likeliest successor. Burnham and allies want more benefits, more immigration and more spending.

Britain has had five prime ministers in the last decade. Each has been mired in failure.

Isaiah 3 records this prophecy of the end-time nations descended from biblical Israel (verses 1-4):

For, behold, the Lord, the Lord of hosts, doth take away … The mighty man, and the man of war, the judge, and the prophet, and the prudent, and the ancient, The captain of fifty, and the honourable man, and the counsellor, and the cunning artificer, and the eloquent orator. And I will give children to be their princes, and babes shall rule over them.

Britain’s leadership problems clearly go beyond one man, or even one party. Britain has been governed by either a Conservative or Labour government for more than 100 years. Now both seem to be dying. It truly is “Farewell Britannia.”