Germany and Israel ‘Closer Than Ever’

Germany and Israel have “established a completely new security partnership with each other,” German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Tuesday after meeting with Israel’s foreign minister in Berlin. Wadephul said:

Standing up “for the existence and for the security of the State of Israel is at the core of our relations.”

“We have a common interest” concerning keeping down Iran’s ballistic and nuclear programs.

“We are happy to have friends like Israel by our side.”

These statements follow a series of significant actions from Israel:

In January, Israeli government agencies and German government agencies held joint cyberattack exercises.

Throughout the war, Israel has risked military and civilian lives to continue supplying stocks of crucial air defense missiles to Germany.

Yesterday, Israel’s Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy said it wants to ship kerosene to Germany to help with oil shortages resulting from the Iran war.

Blossoming relationship? Israel is deeply trusting the same nation that tried to exterminate all Jewish life less than a century ago. Has Germany changed from its World War ii ways? Bible prophecy says no.

The Bible prophesies that Israel will entrust its security to “Assyria,” modern Germany—and suffer a monstrous betrayal. To see where these prophecies are located, read “Are Germany and Israel Truly Friends?” alongside your Bible.