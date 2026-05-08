Germany Declares Military Independence for First Time Since World War II

Germany marked a new phase in its military history, or more accurately, it opened a new chapter of an old phase when, on April 22, it released its first military strategy document since World War ii.

The Germany that was pretending to be passive is officially dead, replaced by an imperialistic military power preparing for war. Germany now openly states it wants conventional military superiority in Europe by 2039, the 100th anniversary of the German invasion of Poland, to combat Russia.

In a foreword to a public version of the document, Chief of Defense Gen. Carsten Breuer wrote, “[W]ar has returned to Europe—and with it the realization that we must be prepared.” In the document, Russia is explicitly labeled as a direct threat to German society. Not only does it state that Russia is already conducting “hybrid operations” against Germany, it claims Moscow is readying itself for an armed confrontation with nato. To face that threat, Germany wants to develop force projection capabilities.

When the document was unveiled, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated, “[O]ur goal is clear: We will continue to strengthen the [German Army’s] operational readiness—and we will do so at pace.”

Previously, Germany worked within nato to defend Europe from Russia, but this document reveals a notable shift toward self-reliance. The document reads: “Germany is shaping its new role in the field of security policy. It will take on additional burdens, including targeted strategic responsibility for Europe at the conventional level.” It claims this new role will be taken up to support its allies, particularly America. However, the overall document makes it clear that Germany is trying to replace America’s role in Europe.

The military strategy, tellingly, is titled “Responsibility for Europe,” showing that Germany views itself as the leader of Europe. The EU Observer stated it is “a document authored in Germany’s own voice, signing Berlin to a leadership role in Europe’s conventional defense. … [T]he Federal Republic has never before committed itself in this form to conventional leadership of European defense under conditions where American backing is explicitly treated as variable.”

It also notes that the United States is becoming increasingly focused on the Indo-Pacific region, providing Germany with room to step into a leadership role over Europe.

Just nine days after that document was released, the U.S. announced the removal of 5,000 of its soldiers in Germany, further pressuring Berlin to step into the role of defender of Europe.

How Germany Is Preparing

The Bundeswehr Capability Profile, released at the same time as the strategy document, lays out three phases to achieve the goal of military superiority against Russia. In the short term, the German Army will build up its depleted munition stocks and focus on making its equipment war-ready. The second phase will involve adding 85,000 full-time soldiers by 2035, increasing enlistment to 260,000 with another 200,000 active reservists. By 2039, the third phase, the goal is “technological superiority” and the consolidation of its “European leadership role.”

Germany will assume leadership over Europe in the second phase, according to the document. The Army “will be further developed in such a way that it can assume its new European leadership role in the alliance.” nato was intended to keep the Germans down, according to the first general secretary, Lord Hastings Ismay. But it’s not keeping Germany down; it’s helping it up.

The document also calls on Germany to introduce the “latest weapon systems” as a requirement and, “in order to maximize defense capabilities without any delay, the tasks and structures of a peacetime army will be phased out. Existing resources will be redirected and existing structures adapted.” Think about that: Germany is phasing out its peacetime army.

Although it wants to boost the size of its personnel and traditional armaments, the strategy paper places a greater focus on the future of warfare: investing in drones, cybercapabilities, long-range strike missiles, etc.

Mainstream news outlets are cheering it on. The Financial Times wrote an article about the strategy titled “The Welcome Return of German Military Might” and lauded the plan for being clear. It concluded: “Given its bloodstained 20th-century history, renewed German military strength may make some of its neighbours uneasy. But they have less to fear from German militarism than from its continuing reluctance to deploy the forces at its disposal.” That’s a dangerous statement. At no time in history has a militarily strong Germany been a force for good.

Germany has an unsettling history when it comes to military strategy plans. One of its previous strategy documents was the 1905 Schlieffen Plan, in which Germany planned for a war against Russia after it had quickly knocked out its enemy in the West. If Germany planned for a war against Russia by first striking its enemies to the West before, is it possible it could be planning for war against its allies in the West today?

Much of the document is confidential, Pistorius justified that by saying publishing it would be like “adding Vladimir Putin to our e-mail distribution list.”

One Deutsche Welle reporter noted regarding the document: “We don’t know what’s in it, how they’re discussing it, just which scenarios. Whether it even reaches a scenario where the U.S. is not just withdrawing from nato and the Western alliance, but whether the scenario is also there that they’re discussing whether the U.S. would potentially turn into an adversary or an enemy. We don’t know that.”

History Will Repeat Itself

This fear of Russia, which after four years is still stuck in Ukraine, provides a cover for Germany to arm and hide its true reasoning for doing so. This military strategy is just part of Germany’s plan to succeed at what it failed to do in the last two world wars. Germany will attack its old conquerors before it turns its attention to Russia. Right after World War ii, when Germany was reduced to rubble, Plain Truth editor in chief Herbert W. Armstrong warned of what we now see in Germany. He warned on May 9, 1945:

We don’t understand German thoroughness. From the very start of World War ii, they have considered the possibility of losing this second round, as they did the first—and they have carefully, methodically planned, in such eventuality, the third round—World War iii! Hitler has lost. This round of war, in Europe, is over. And the Nazis have now gone underground. … Now a Nazi underground is methodically planned. They plan to come back and to win on the third try.

Germany’s first target is America and Britain. Only after those are defeated will it go after Russia. For more information, read Chapter 8 of The Holy Roman Empire in Prophecy.