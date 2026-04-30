Despite Israel’s shortage of interceptor missiles during its war with Iran, Israel continued to export its Arrow air-defense missiles to Germany, the Jerusalem Post reported Tuesday.

The Post cited “some commentators” as claiming the decision cost five Israeli lives and hundreds of injuries. They noted two known occasions in which the less-capable David’s Sling air defense system was used rather than the Arrow system and mass casualty events resulted.

Israel’s decision to export air missiles to Germany, potentially even at the cost of its own citizens’ lives, shows how dependent Israel is on its fragile relationship with Germany.

Germany is Israel’s second-largest weapons supplier, after the United States.

The Arrow agreement with Germany is worth $6.7 billion, Israel’s single-largest weapons export deal. Struck in 2023 and expanded in 2024 and again in 2025, the deal gives Germany a completely new operational and strategic long-range, exo-atmospheric interception of ballistic missiles.

Even while under attack by Iranian missiles and drones, Israel was unwilling to risk its friendship with Germany, which has largely presented itself as one of Israel’s few remaining friends in the West.

During the Gaza war in 2025, Germany was one of the last nations to place an embargo on Israel and the first to reverse that embargo three months later.

The two also have a deep intelligence partnership.

Such reliance on Germany is dangerous. The Bible reveals that Germany is not Israel’s friend and never has been. Germany will monstrously betray Israel and is forming the capabilities and alliances to do so.