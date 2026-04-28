Can King Charles Save the Special Relationship?

King Charles began a state visit to the United States yesterday, amid a major breach in the U.S.-UK relationship after the U.S. attacked Iran and Britain refused to help.

President Trump has compared UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to Neville Chamberlain, and he’s said, “I’m not happy with the UK” and threatened “a big tariff on the UK.”

Nevertheless, Trump greeted King Charles warmly. The two, joined by their wives, were due to have tea together for half an hour in a carefully scheduled first day. They ran 15 minutes over and spent another 20 minutes touring a garden on the South Lawn of the White House.

The apparent warmth is reminiscent of President Trump’s relationship with Charles’s late mother, Queen Elizabeth ii .

King Charles will speak to Congress today. The speech is expected to encourage the U.S. and UK, with their shared “democratic, legal and social traditions” to “come together” even when they don’t agree.

He will say the 250th anniversary of America’s independence from Britain reminds the two nations that they have a long history of “reconciliation and renewal” and have created “one of the greatest alliances in human history.”

King Charles is right to want to fix this relationship. It is far more significant than he or the president realizes—as Herbert W. Armstrong showed from the Bible in The United States and Britain in Prophecy.

In July 2021, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry wrote:

The division developing between our nations is a deadly weakness. It’s a weakness the radical left and especially Barack Obama have spent years creating and exploiting. … People are creating and aggravating divisions within America and Britain—regarding race, class, politics and anything else they can think of. Now they are sowing divisions between these two nations. Splitting Britain and America apart from one another means that they cannot help each other. … Many Bible prophecies show these trends will intensify. In a world this hostile, Britain, America and the Jewish nation of Israel need to stick together and to turn toward God. But they are splitting from God and from each other.

Can King Charles save it? Mr. Flurry has written repeatedly about the “rapid decline” of the British throne. That throne once unified the British Empire and Commonwealth. Some whispers of glory remain.

But long-term unity will not come through that throne. Instead, God has drastically changed the way He deals with this throne as He prepares for Jesus Christ to return and sit on it, as prophesied in the Bible and shown in The United States and Britain in Prophecy. Read more about the prophecies specific to this throne in Mr. Flurry’s article “The Queen’s Funeral Shows the Power of the Throne.”