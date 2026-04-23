Yesterday, the German Defense Ministry presented a set of strategic-planning documents, including its first national military strategy since the end of the Second World War, to reach its stated aim of fielding Europe’s strongest conventional military.

Since its defeat in World War ii , Germany’s military planning has taken place within nato .

Defense News called the documents “the most comprehensive overhaul of Bundeswehr planning in decades.” Politico said the document marks the culmination of Germany’s shift from “political will to rearm into a concrete military doctrine.”

Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated his goal to make the Bundeswehr Europe’s strongest conventional army. The new document states the goal to achieve this is 2039.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius explained, “In the short term, we are increasing our capabilities in defense and resilience; in the medium term, we are aiming for a significant overall increase in our capabilities; and, in the longer term, we will establish technological superiority.”

Tellingly, Germany’s first military strategy is titled “Responsibility for Europe,” showing that Germany views itself as the leader of Europe. In it, Russia is labeled as the biggest threat to Europe and described as preparing for a military confrontation with nato.

Politico wrote yesterday that the document says the United States is indispensable to nato , but that “Washington is increasingly oriented toward the Indo-Pacific.” This paves the way for Germany to take the lead.

A related document states the aim to boost the number of active troops to 260,000 by 2035—an increase of 75,000 from current numbers—and the number of reservists to over 200,000—up from the current 140,000.

Notably, the reservists are to play a more active role in defense than previously. Conscription is a possibility if numbers aren’t met.

Germany has an unsettling history of military strategy plans. One of Germany’s previous military strategy documents was the 1905 Schlieffen Plan, in which Germany planned for a war on two fronts: Russia to the east and France to the west.

Although this new strategy focuses on Russia as Germany’s main opponent, Bible prophecy makes clear that it is not the only one. Before going to war with Russia, a German-led Europe will use its newly created military might to subjugate America and Britain.