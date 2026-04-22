Israel Celebrates Sodomy in Sodom

God is shining furious light on our nations’ sexual sicknesses. Nowhere is that more visible right now than in a story out of Israel.

This June, the Jewish nation will host the largest lesbian-gay-bisexual-transgender-queer-plus festival ever held in the Middle East. Organizers plan to build a temporary “Pride City”—right on the shores of the Dead Sea.

This is the location of ancient Sodom.

This four-day Pride Land Festival, starting on June 1, will transform a section of the Judean desert into a party destination for celebrating sexual perversion. It will include:

15 hotels and beach complexes, with parties and performances around the clock

Millions of dollars spent on hotels and building a temporary city from scratch in the desert

A dedicated space for “families and children” with scenic views, cultural events and workshops

Festival organizer Aaron Cohen told the New York Post, “Pride Land will be the biggest undertaking for Israel’s lgbtq community, much larger than the annual parade held in Tel Aviv,” which is already one of the world’s biggest.

This is an audacious insult to the Creator of human beings, the Creator of sex! These people are shaking their fists in God’s face!

The Site of Sodom

The site of this festival, on the southern end of the Dead Sea, is an eerie landscape. The place has been torched. There’s no life. Even the sole large body of water is dead.

Why? Because God did what He said He would do in Genesis 19: utterly destroy it because of its grievous sin.

If you don’t believe the Old Testament, know that Jesus verified that account. He said that in the last days it would be just like the days of Sodom and Gomorrah (Luke 17). He clearly believed that God rained down fire and brimstone from heaven on Sodom and Gomorrah. And He warns us, You had better learn the lesson.

Universal sin leads to universal destruction and death. That is the truth of the Bible, cover to cover.

Then the Music Stopped

This makes me think of the Nova Festival in 2023. Remember, this was going on during the Last Great Day, the seventh and final festival of God’s annual holy days. And 3,500 people came to dance and celebrate friends, love and infinite freedom. That was the pitch.

In the early morning hours of October 7, with the drug- and sex-soaked party at its peak, Hamas was cutting open the fence just a few miles away. They swooped in with machine guns. Even after the attack began, people still partied—drugged up, sleep-deprived, oblivious. Then the music stopped. The murderous rampage had begun.

The devil loves framing sin as infinite freedom. And the Pride Land Festival is being organized in that same spirit—like Nova, in the middle of nowhere, a makeshift city—but this one right near the site where God’s judgment fell anciently.

They Declare Their Sin as Sodom

The Prophet Isaiah wrote centuries after Sodom’s destruction, yet God inspired him to say this about our nations today: “The shew of their countenance doth witness against them; and they declare their sin as Sodom, they hide it not. Woe unto their soul! for they have rewarded evil unto themselves” (Isaiah 3:9).

In other words, we celebrate sodomy. We celebrate sin. We promote these orgy festivals and take over large swaths of the desert to ensure that even our young people can party. All the while, we talk about family and love.

Ezekiel mentioned Sodom’s sins (Ezekiel 16:49-50). Jude spoke of them in the New Testament (Jude 7), as did Peter, saying we better learn the lesson (2 Peter 2:6). Above all, Jesus did.

What Jude wrote is worth reading carefully: “Even as Sodom and Gomorrha, and the cities about them in like manner, giving themselves over to fornication, and going after strange flesh, are set forth for an example, suffering the vengeance of eternal fire.”

Set forth for an example. Clearly, Jude believed the events of Genesis 19 actually happened. He believed it was meant for our learning.

Isaiah, Ezekiel, Jude, Peter and Jesus all believed in divine judgment. They believed Sodom and Gomorrah were an example, and that we must learn what that history is meant to teach us.

Yet here is Israel, planning a four-day festival at the very site. What must God think? The answer is written in your Bible.