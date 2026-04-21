Germany Is Working Around the Clock to Rearm

“Germany Is Reinventing Itself as a Weapons Factory” was the headline in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Germany’s civilian manufacturing base is in free fall. The data is stark:

15,000 manufacturing jobs vanish every month, including from the once dominant auto sector.

Mercedes-Benz posted a 49 percent profit drop in 2025.

Volkswagen, the world’s second-largest carmaker, reported a 44 percent profit drop and plans to cut 50,000 German jobs by 2030.

Porsche’s operating profit collapsed 98 percent compared with 2024, itself already a historic low.

Nearly 90 percent of all European venture capital in defense technology is now being invested in German companies.

“Berlin’s approach isn’t to revive the old economy, but to replace it,” the Wall Street Journal wrote.

Idle factory floors and pools of laid-off skilled workers are being redirected, not into new civilian industries but into the only sector still expanding: weapons.

Companies are adding third shifts to run production lines 24 hours a day, seven days a week, turning out arms and ammunition. Schaeffler, founded during the postwar reconstruction, is now making drone engines, systems for armored vehicles and military aviation components.

The press calls this “reinvention.” It is nothing of the kind. It is reversion, a return to the deep, historic pattern of a people who have launched the two most destructive wars in human history.

Churchill knew it. Roosevelt knew it. The leaders who emerged from the rubble of World War II said with absolute conviction that a militarized Germany must never happen again.

Beneath the economic story runs a geopolitical one. Under President Donald Trump, the United States has signaled it can no longer be relied upon to carry Europe’s defense burden. European leaders have responded by declaring that they will go it alone. Germany is positioning itself as the backbone of that independent European military force.

America retreating; a German-led Europe rearming in the vacuum. Students of Bible prophecy have been reading about this exact scenario for decades. It is the predicted rise of a European power bloc, and the Bible has always prophesied that its core would be the Assyrians: Germany.

This is the pattern. The 1930s did not announce themselves as a catastrophe. They announced themselves as necessity—economic revival, national pride, collective defense. The camouflage looked reasonable, right up until it didn’t.

Daniel 11 and Revelation 17 describe a great European power rising in the last days. Ezekiel 5 and 7 warn of the catastrophic consequences when God removes His hand of protection from nations that have abandoned Him.