Farewell, Britannia

Ninety-two. That is the number of diversity, equity and inclusion (dei) groups inside Britain’s Ministry of Defense. And it is more than the number of working Challenger tanks in the entire British Army.

Let that sink in.

The man who pointed this out is not some fringe commentator. Lord George Robertson, former defense secretary and former nato secretary general, wrote the current British government’s Strategic Defense Review. He has spent his career in the highest corridors of military and political power. And his verdict on the nation he served is devastating: “UK security is in peril.”

Robertson accuses Britain’s leaders of “corrosive complacency” toward defense and describes treasury interference in military spending as “vandalism.” He states plainly that Britain “simply cannot fund our defense with a ballooning welfare bill.”

He is not the only one sounding the alarm. The Telegraph ran the headline “Britain Has Lost the Will to Defend Itself.” The Spectator asked: “What Happened to Britain’s Fighting Spirit?” Military chiefs warn that the nation must be “battle ready,” but ask, What use is that language when there are no soldiers to put in the field? In Sunderland, home to nearly 11,000 veterans, just 10 men enlisted in the army last year.

Meanwhile, among young men of prime enlistment age in Britain’s northeast, roughly 1 in 5 is classified as neet (not in education, employment or training). More than half report themselves as too ill to work, many claiming anxiety or depression. The great-grandchildren of the men who stormed Normandy cannot muster the will to serve coffee, let alone country.

This is not a political failure. It is a spiritual one. And the Bible has been predicting it for thousands of years.

God warned ancient Israel directly in Leviticus 26:19, “I will break the pride of your power.” Not your power itself, but your pride in it: your will to use it, your courage to defend what you have been given.

For many centuries, Britain patrolled the world’s seas. The Royal Navy was the guarantor of global commerce, of civilization itself, according to some historians. That navy brought not just national security but economic security, prestige and order. Today, Britain cannot control the English Channel off its own shore. Russian naval vessels and the shadow fleet pass through freely. There are not enough ships to stop them. The nation that once ruled the waves cannot even defend its own Royal Air Force base in Cyprus, which sustained a hit by a drone on March 2.

This military collapse did not begin with the current government. The long list of prime ministers who presided over Britain’s military decay runs through Starmer, Sunak, Johnson, May, Cameron, Brown, Blair—decades of leaders who made the same calculation. Defense spending is unpopular with voters. Poll after poll confirms it. The Ipsos Issues Index has consistently shown defense at the bottom of voter priorities, well beneath the National Health Service (nhs), cost of living and the immigration crisis. (The nhs is not just a health service in modern Britain—it is a god. And the welfare state is its temple.)

United States President Donald Trump made the point bluntly in a recent interview: Britain has the North Sea, one of the most extraordinary oil fields in the world, with hundreds of years of reserves—but its government has closed it. The radical environmentalist lobby has kneecapped the very economic engine that could fund a revival in national defense, among other things. That is not just bad policy; it is self-inflicted national ruin.

Britain’s national debt is about 100 percent of its annual economic output. Taxes on British citizens are rising faster than in any other developed nation. Those tax revenues are not going to defense. They are going to the welfare state that has rotted the national will from within.

Meanwhile, every other major power is arming. Russia’s war economy is running at full capacity. China is expanding its navy at a pace not seen since the Second World War. Germany is rearming. Iran, though reeling from American and Israeli strikes, is maneuvering toward a ceasefire—not because it has surrendered but because a pause in fighting is an opportunity to regroup and rebuild.

Herbert W. Armstrong used to say we always lose the battle for the peace. When Israelite nations like Britain and the U.S. stand down, the enemy is given time to recover. History has proved this pattern without exception.

What do those aggressor nations see when they look at Britain today? They see more dei programs than working tanks. They see untapped oil wealth surrendered to ideology. They see an indebted economy swamped by welfare obligations. They see a northeast city of 280,000 that can barely muster 10 troops. They see a government asking pedophile suspects to voluntarily attend police interviews because there is too much paperwork for arrests. The number of referrals to police for online child sexual abuse rose 66 percent between 2023 and 2024. Registered sex offenders increased by nearly 50 percent over the past decade, with 3,000 more added to the rolls every single year.

Think about that. In World War ii, when Britain was fighting for its very survival, did it produce 3,000 new sex offenders per year? Britain was not morally perfect in 1940, but it had a national moral core, a fighting spirit, a willingness to stand for something beyond immediate comfort. That core is gone. The will to fight evil—spiritual, moral, physical—has collapsed altogether.

Mr. Armstrong wrote as far back as 1954 that aggressor nations covet Israelite wealth and that seeing our weakness only intensifies their desire to seize it when they are strong. He wrote that in the Plain Truth 70 years ago. That is tomorrow’s news today.

The rot in Britain must also be understood against the larger prophetic backdrop. President Trump told journalist Maria Bartiromo recently that America has had “zero help” from nato, remarking, “We’re there for them. They’re not there for us.”

He made the implication plain: If Europe would not stand with America on Iran, it would not stand with America when it truly counts.

This is the divorce between America and Europe that this magazine has forecast for decades. This forecast is rooted not in political commentary or even history but rather in the pages of the Bible. And it is happening. The old Anglosphere alliance is fracturing. Britain has nothing to offer America militarily. Europe is building its own war machine—not for deterrence but for an eventual offensive. Germany is rearming. The question is not whether the alliance will collapse: It already has. The question is what comes next.

The world is uniting against America. That is not a fringe forecast. That is the cover of the March issue of our Trumpet magazine—and it is also, virtually word-for-word, the headline of a recent Politico feature: “Trump Is Facing an Increasingly Defiant World.” The Trumpet said it first. The Bible said it before that.

Where is Britain in this unfolding drama? Pitifully absent. Still arguing about windmills. Still worshiping at the altar of the nhs. Still too sick, too weak and too morally exhausted to face what is coming.

Notice what Jesus Christ warned in Matthew 24:21: “For then shall be great tribulation, such as was not since the beginning of the world to this time, no, nor ever shall be.”

That is the greatest prophetic sermon ever delivered, and most professing Christians never hear it preached. They talk about the person of Christ continually. They just will not talk about His message. But His message is right there, in red letters, in Matthew 24.

Amos 6:1 cries out: “Woe to them that are at ease in Zion.” Revelation 3:17 describes the Laodicean spirit: “rich, and increased with goods,” blind to the danger approaching. The Telegraph observed that for generations Britain has lived without facing a direct threat to the homeland. That is precisely the Bible’s diagnosis: It has been lulled to sleep by prosperity, and the people and their leaders believe there is no danger on the horizon, just as in the days before the Flood.

The broken will is not an accident of history. It is a curse. God promised in Leviticus 26 that if the descendants of Israel turned from Him, He would break the pride of their power. The military weakness you see in Britain today—the empty barracks, the silent shipyards, the dei bureaucracies multiplying as the tank fleet dwindles—is not a budget problem. It is a spiritual one. God is against Britain. That is a terrifying position to be in.

The enemies of Britain and America sense this weakness. They have always sensed it before moving against us. One day, they will move. One day, an attack will be launched—and when it comes, a nation that spent its national wealth on welfare programs and its military time on diversity seminars will have nothing left with which to answer.

There is only one solution. Not a new prime minister. Not a bigger defense budget. God’s people have always known the answer: repentance.

“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land” (2 Chronicles 7:14).

Britain will not repent nationally. The Bible makes plain that this course ends in the Great Tribulation. But you can. Do not be lulled to sleep by the relative peace that remains. Do not bury your head in the sand. The handwriting is on the wall. God is showing us. The signs are there for those with eyes to see.

Farewell, Britannia. The empire is gone, and, unless God intervenes, the nation that bore it is not far behind.