Will Britain’s Prime Minister Fall Today?

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is fighting for his political survival today. Yesterday’s Trumpet Daily episode exposed the dire condition of the British military and its broken will. But that is not why Starmer is on the ropes.

Instead, Starmer’s crisis revolves around Britain’s former ambassador to the U.S., Peter Mandelson.

Lord Mandelson’s close ties to Jeffrey Epstein have been known for years, but recent releases of files on Epstein’s activities and associates have revealed more details about the depth of these relations and how Mandelson may have helped Epstein get rich by passing on insider government information.

Background: Starmer came under pressure in early February as critics said he should have known better than to appoint Mandelson. But chief of staff Morgan McSweeney took the fall, saying he took “full responsibility” for advising Mandelson’s appointment.

Starmer said Mandelson had gone through “security vetting carried out independently by the security services,” which has been his main excuse, and a weak one, throughout this scandal.

Yesterday the Guardian reported that even this is false. It said Mandelson failed that security vetting but was appointed anyway.

Starmer still claims he was completely in the dark, that no one informed him Mandelson failed. He sacked Sir Olly Robbins, the Foreign Office permanent undersecretary, blaming him for the failure.

Many remain skeptical of Starmer’s claim of ignorance. Even under his own version of events, he may be guilty of breaking the ministerial code. If a minister makes an “inadvertent error” in a statement to Parliament, it is of “paramount importance” that he correct the record “at the earliest opportunity.” He should have corrected the record when he last spoke to the house on Wednesday—at the very latest—rather than after the Guardian broke the story.

of Starmer’s claim of ignorance. Even under his own version of events, he may be guilty of breaking the ministerial code. If a minister makes an “inadvertent error” in a statement to Parliament, it is of “paramount importance” that he correct the record “at the earliest opportunity.” He should have corrected the record when he last spoke to the house on Wednesday—at the very latest—rather than after the Guardian broke the story. Starmer has previously led the charge in insisting that all those who break this same code must resign. Hence the calls, even within his own Labour Party, that he resign.

Britain has gone through five prime ministers in the last decade. Each has been mired in failure.

Isaiah 3 records this prophecy of the end-time nations descended from biblical Israel (verses 1-4):

For, behold, the Lord, the Lord of hosts, doth take away … The mighty man, and the man of war, the judge, and the prophet, and the prudent, and the ancient, The captain of fifty, and the honourable man, and the counsellor, and the cunning artificer, and the eloquent orator. And I will give children to be their princes, and babes shall rule over them.

This prophecy’s fulfillment is now painfully obvious in London.

Sadly, even if Starmer finally resigns and is replaced, the British people can’t hope for major change. A successor would likely come from the Labour Party and could be even worse. It truly is “Farewell Britannia.”