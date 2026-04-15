Germany’s government announced yesterday that it has upgraded its relationship with Ukraine’s government during a visit from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Berlin. “Declaration on a Strategic Partnership Between Ukraine and Germany” was one of about 10 joint declarations and implementation agreements concerning politics, economics, energy and defense.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Germany has played both sides of the conflict—and used it as grounds to advance its own military development.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz said these agreements benefit Germany’s security “because no army in Europe has been as battle-tested in recent decades as Ukraine’s.”

Germany will fund a $4.7 billion Ukrainian purchase of hundreds of Patriot air-defense air missiles and three dozen iris - t air-defense launchers made by German defense company Diehl.

- air-defense launchers made by German defense company Diehl. Germany and Ukraine will jointly produce long-range and mid-range strike drones.

Ukrainian troops will train German troops on drone warfare at German military schools.

The two countries will explore a broader drone and missile deal that would be the largest of its kind in Europe.

Deutsche Welle reports: “German companies could produce Ukrainian-designed drones under license and supply them to Ukraine, while Ukrainian experts would contribute their operational experience.”

Merz said that collaboration will also include “digital battlefield data technology,” and Ukraine has agreed to share its combat data with Germany. The chancellor further implied that the two nations are working on a new weapon.

At the moment, Germany appears devoted to helping Ukraine win. But these 10 agreements are nonbinding, and Germany has repeatedly made real-world decisions that have aided Russia’s war effort over Ukraine’s.

In 2023, Mr. Flurry wrote: “I believe Germany has already given Ukraine to Russia in a secret deal.”

Germany is once again playing both sides, pretending to befriend one nation while taking advantage of it to prepare for war. The war for which the rising German superpower is currently preparing will involve all kinds of weaponry, bloodshed and betrayal.