German Chancellor: Israel Fighting Hezbollah ‘Must Not Be Allowed’

Following the U.S.-Iran ceasefire announced Tuesday evening, Israel launched a major strike in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, escalating its ongoing campaign against Hezbollah, an Iran-aligned terrorist proxy. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz took the opportunity to try to stop the Israelis.

“The severity with which Israel is waging war there could cause the peace process as a whole to fail, and that must not be allowed to happen,” Merz stated.

He also announced that Germany is resuming talks with Iran, and he urged President Trump to negotiate.

After the United States, Israel considers Germany to be its strongest ally and therefore takes such admonishments seriously.

The day before, Merz joined seven other European leaders and Canada in issuing a statement calling on the ceasefire to extend to Lebanon.

France is applying similar pressure, with President Emmanuel Macron posting on social media on Wednesday after speaking with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun:

I expressed France’s full solidarity in the face of the indiscriminate strikes carried out by Israel in Lebanon today, which resulted in a very high number of civilian casualties. We condemn these strikes in the strongest possible terms.

These comments should serve as a warning to Israel to be wary of its allies.

By calling on Israel to stop its strikes, Merz is portraying Germany as a peace negotiator and a player in Lebanon—and implying that if the fragile ceasefire fails, Israel will be blamed.

Why does Germany care about Lebanon? “It is all part of Germany’s global strategy,” Gerald Flurry writes in The King of the South.

The Bible specifically prophesies in Psalm 83 of an alliance between Germany and a consortium of Middle Eastern nations, including Lebanon, which is mentioned in the passage by its ancient name “Tyre.” That alliance exists to destroy Israel, and it is forming now.

Mr. Flurry writes, “[E]xpect Europe to consolidate its influence in Lebanon even further,” which is happening. Germany is befriending Lebanon at the expense of its relations with Israel.

Watch for Germany to express support for Israel in the future and to become an even stronger ally—only to betray the Jewish nation. The chancellor’s comments show the anti-Jewish spirit brewing again within Germany.