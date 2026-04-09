France is continuing its efforts to maintain its military’s spot as the most powerful force in Europe. Yesterday, the French government presented its proposal to the legislature to boost defense spending to $74 billion next year and $89 billion by 2030. If approved, it will add $42 billion to the budget over the next four years.

France’s chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Fabien Mandon, justified the increase today by calling “the possibility of an open war” with Russia in the next few years a “primary concern.” He added, “We can no longer have the same level of confidence in the Americans’ commitment to our security.”

How will France spend its money?

The government proposes $4.6 billion for space surveillance and communication, which it considers a “fully-fledged area of conflict.”

France also has an “urgent need” for munitions, according to Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

The Ukraine and Iran wars have impressed the importance of large stockpiles of ammunition, artillery rounds, missiles and drones, and the proposal’s largest area of increased spending is an additional $9.8 billion to boost supplies of missiles and drones before 2030 on top of the $18 billion previously set aside.

Specific targets include a 400 percent increase in loitering munitions such as one-way strike drones, a 230 percent increase in torpedoes, an 85 percent increase in Scalp cruise missiles and a 30 percent increase in Aster and Mica antiaircraft missiles.

To hit those targets, the government calls for French defense companies to invest and even co-invest with the government.

According to Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin, “Factories are our primary weapon,” and President Emmanuel Macron has repeatedly said that France is converting into a “war economy.”

The Bible prophesies that a German-led European superpower will rise up in this end time to subjugate the modern nations of Israel, which includes the United States. The French military is preparing to contribute to that prophecy’s fulfillment.