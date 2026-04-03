Struggle for Greenland Continues

The Trump administration continues to negotiate with Denmark for increased military access to Greenland, the New York Times reported yesterday, based on comments from Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, who leads North American Aerospace Defense Command.

Control of the geographically strategic island is necessary for North American defense.

The United States operated at least 13 bases on Greenland during the Cold War.

It currently operates one base in Greenland: Pituffik Space Base.

Negotiations are underway for U.S. access to three more defense areas for airfields, ports and other operations.

Greenland has become a major point of contention between the U.S. and Denmark, specifically, and Europe generally.

Although the U.S. and Denmark have had a defense agreement in place since 1951, President Trump believes this is insufficient, that Denmark and other European and nato nations cannot be relied on, and that the U.S. needs increased access (at a minimum) and preferably full sovereignty over the island.

President Trump’s insistence on annexing Greenland—along with his repeated statements that European nato allies are not paying their part and cannot be relied on—resulted in an international crisis that climaxed in January.

In 2025, the U.S. said it wanted to expand its military coverage of Greenland beyond Pituffik.

Denmark and Greenland resisted the expansion.

President Trump renewed his criticism of nato partners, threatened tariffs on European countries, and said the U.S. could annex Greenland, perhaps by force.

partners, threatened tariffs on European countries, and said the U.S. could annex Greenland, perhaps by force. Denmark, France, Germany and Sweden briefly sent a small group of troops to the island as a symbolic deterrence against an American takeover. They reportedly also prepared a contingency for destroying infrastructure to complicate any possible U.S. invasion.

Some European leaders threatened to cut America entirely out of trade with the European market.

The struggle over Greenland shows that the two sides of nato do not trust each other.

The Trumpet and its predecessor, the Plain Truth, have warned of this for decades: