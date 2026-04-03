Trump Orders Election Integrity List

President Donald Trump signed an “Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections” executive order on Tuesday designed to reduce voter fraud in federal elections.

The order instructs federal departments to create lists of verified United States citizens.

The lists are to be provided to states, which are responsible for conducting elections, to update eligible voter rolls.

The United States Post Office, a federal agency, is required to deliver mail-in ballots only to recipients on the states’ lists and to use unique tracking codes and secure envelopes.

Challenges ahead: This order is likely to face legal challenges. Article I, Section 4 of the Constitution says, “The times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives [which elect presidents], shall be prescribed in each state by the legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by law make or alter such regulations ….”

The executive order is designed to influence states to stop allowing illegal voting. Although it does not directly violate this constitutional provision, the very fact that it comes from the federal executive branch rather than the states or the legislative branch opens it up to possible legal injunction.

President Trump took this bold action likely because the states are refusing to meaningfully reduce illegal voting and because he fears Congress would either reject voting reform or take months to act, likely after the November 3 midterm elections.

SAVE America: The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act is currently before Congress; it passed the House of Representatives and stalled in the Senate. It would require proof of U.S. citizenship to register in federal elections, is supported by about 65 to 85 percent of poll respondents, and will likely be defeated by 47 Democrat senators.

Realize this: The one and only way that U.S. citizens directly control the federal government is by voting for representatives. They don’t vote directly on federal laws, policies or verdicts. This means that if citizens’ votes are not reflected in ballot totals, they are being represented by people they did not vote for, meaning the United States is a republic in name only.

Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry’s free book America Under Attack lists the vast swaths of proof showing how fraudulent the 2020 election was.

America has become a nation so morally sick that it can’t even agree on having honest elections. To learn where Bible prophecy says this trend will lead, read “Why the Trumpet Watches Moral Decline in Britain and America.”