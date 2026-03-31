German, Syrian Leaders Plan Partnership

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa visited Berlin yesterday and met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss rebuilding Syria. Though it is controversial to host a mildly reformed Islamist jihadist, there are compelling reasons why this is happening, the greatest of which is Bible prophecy.

Sharaa was an officially designated terrorist in both the United Nations Security Council and the United States until November 6 and 7 last year, less than a week before President Donald Trump hosted him at the White House.

Germany is motivated to work with Sharaa to open up a pathway for Syrians to return to their home country. Merz expressed support for the idea that 80 percent of the roughly 1.3 million Syrian refugees should return home within the next three years, and Sharaa said he also wants those refugees to return to Syria. The two nations have agreed to create a joint task force to facilitate this re-migration.

This not only helps ease the strain of immigration on Germany, it also gives it a partner in the Middle East.

Syria also gains manpower and education to rebuild: 80 percent of the 1.3 million Syrians in Germany equals roughly 4 percent of Syria’s current population.

Syria also needs money, and Germany has it. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said yesterday that Germany could play a “strong role” in Syria’s reconstruction economically. In 2025, Germany pledged $325 million in aid to Syria.

German Economics Minister Katherina Reiche pointed out business opportunities for German companies: Siemens is preparing to build gas turbines to supply Syria with energy.

Syria also wants to get away from Iran’s sphere of influence, and Germany wants to bring Syria into its own.

This plan would give Germany significant leverage over Syria. Merz even subtly hinted at that by saying that “many joint projects in the future will depend on our finding a state governed by the rule of law.”

This statement, in part, indicates that Syria’s government must align with Germany’s interests in order to continue receiving benefits and potentially open up new opportunities for cooperation.

Gerald Flurry wrote in August 2024, before Assad’s regime fell: “Bible prophecy indicates that through Syria, Germany is about to get control of the Middle East.” He based that statement on a prophecy in Psalm 83, which mentions an end-time alliance between Germany and Syria, along with the Gulf states and Turkey.

Syrian immigrants returning to their homeland after spending years in Germany creates fertile ground for Syria to become a German ally in the Middle East.