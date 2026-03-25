German President: ‘Rift’ With America Is ‘Too Deep’

Germany’s alliance with the United States is in danger, according to the president of Germany.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier stated that the division between the two nations is nothing less than a deep rift. He was speaking at an event marking the 75th anniversary of his nation’s postwar Foreign Ministry.

“The rift is too deep, and the trust in American power politics has been lost, not only among our allies but … worldwide,” he stated.

He also said there is no going back to the relationship before Jan. 20, 2025, the date U.S. President Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term.

Steinmeier criticized America’s war in Iran, calling it a violation of international law and adding that it was completely avoidable, unnecessary and a massive mistake. According to him, President Trump’s assertion that Iran posed an imminent threat to the U.S. “holds no water.”

Steinmeier actually called for Germany to break from America:

The U.S. government has a different world view to ours, one that shows no regard for established rules, partnership or hard-won trust. We cannot change that. We must deal with it. But this is my conviction: We have no reason to align ourselves with this world view.

Steinmeier’s office is ceremonial, which makes his strong comments unusual.

Germany’s head of government, Chancellor Friedrich Merz, has not said the war has violated international law. The closest Merz came to that was saying Germany would not get involved. Steinmeier’s comments, however, give insight into how Germany really views the U.S.—these views align with Bible prophecy.

The Trumpet and its predecessor, the Plain Truth, have warned for decades of a coming rift between the United States and Germany and where the Bible prophesies it will lead. Our booklet He Was Right, detailing the accuracy of Herbert W. Armstrong’s Bible-based forecasts, states in the “Atlantic Rift” chapter: