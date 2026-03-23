Surprise! Iran’s Missiles Can Reach Europe

Iran launched two missiles at the Diego Garcia military base, deep in the Indian Ocean, well over 2,000 miles from the Iranian coast. One missile was intercepted, and the other malfunctioned. But the launch proves that Iran’s missile technology can reach not only Diego Garcia but, if pointed in the other direction, most of Europe.

It’s a wake-up call to nations that believed themselves out of reach.

Experts think that Iran used its Khorramshahr-4 medium-range ballistic missile. It has a published range of 1,250 miles, but that calculation assumes a 1.65-ton warhead. Armed with a lighter warhead, it can apparently travel much farther, potentially reaching the United Kingdom.

Iran has also launched civilian rockets into space, technology that can be repurposed as a missile and also hit all of Europe.

nato has ballistic missile defenses in place to deal with this kind of strike. Europe should be able to cope with a small number of missiles, but it could be overwhelmed if Iran launches too many or if it follows Russia’s example in Ukraine in launching a cyberattack, drones and missiles at the same time.

Iran does not need missiles of this range to attack Israel. The fact that it has developed them at all shows that Europe is also in its crosshairs.

From the start of this war, the Trumpet has warned not to expect the U.S. to completely deal with Iran. Daniel 11:40 describes this Iran-led “king of the south” lashing out against a European “king of the north.” This missile strike proves Iran has been working on that capability.

It is this European power that ultimately deals with Iran. Watch for the next issue of our Trumpet magazine, online Wednesday, to learn more.