Europe, Asia Say U.S. Must Secure Hormuz Alone

The Iran war is exposing and widening the rift between the United States and its European allies. President Donald Trump ended his social media post on the subject yesterday with all capitals, saying, “WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!”

“I always considered nato, where we spend hundreds of billions of dollars per year protecting these same countries, to be a one-way street—we will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need.”

—Donald Trump (Truth Social, March 17)

The president also included a list of grievances against the alliance from previous years.

His post came after he had requested help in stopping Iran from attacking civilian ships in the Strait of Hormuz, including from nato nations such as France, Germany and Spain, plus nations that rely more heavily on oil shipments through the strait, including China, Japan and South Korea. His request was largely rejected.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron stated: “France will never take part in operations to open or liberate the Strait of Hormuz in the current context.”

At the White House yesterday, Trump had more to say, calling these nations’ refusal a “very foolish mistake.” “We don’t need them, but they should have been there.”

He said he isn’t planning to withdraw the U.S. from nato yet, but that it should be considered.

The president’s statements highlight several earthshaking facts about the most powerful military alliance in world history. The U.S. has spent much of its strength and treasure protecting Europe in vain, Europeans consider the U.S. under President Trump to be a dangerous and unreliable ally, and both blocs are considering arming and using their militaries independently of the 1949 North Atlantic Treaty.

“This growing enmity between the U.S. and the EU is important to watch,” the March issue of the Philadelphia Trumpet states (“The End of NATO”). “The Bible contains dozens of prophecies warning about the destruction of the U.S. and Britain by a German-led superstate. Mr. Armstrong used these prophecies to forecast Britain’s exit from the EU, and we can use them to forecast America’s exit from nato.”

Learn the prophetic significance in the “Atlantic Rift” chapter of our booklet He Was Right.