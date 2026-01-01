He Was Right About …

A survey of some of Herbert W. Armstrong’s most prescient forecasts based on Bible prophecy:

EUROPE

Germany Will Lead

The Reichstag glows in Berlin, to where Germany returned its capital after reuniting in 1989.

The rise of a united, European superpower—first as an economic union, then as a political and military power—was one of Mr. Armstrong’s key forecasts. As Germany lay in ruins in 1945, Mr. Armstrong warned that the defeated power would “come back” as part of “a European Union.”

march 1950 European nations are becoming “distrustful of America and thinking more and more about uniting themselves into a united states of Europe.”

European nations are becoming “distrustful of America and thinking more and more about uniting themselves into a united states of Europe.” may 1953 “Germany is the economic and military heart of Europe. Without Germany such a federation of nations is impossible.”

“Germany is the economic and military heart of Europe. Without Germany such a federation of nations is impossible.” november-december 1954 “[B]ehold the spectacle of Washington and London making every possible diplomatic effort, backed by American dollars, to do two things: Create a united states of Europe, and to rearm Germany. … Germany inevitably [will] emerge as the leader of a united Europe.”

Now, a German-led Europe is here—and America is actively encouraging it.

Telegraph, Nov. 2, 2025

“Germany Is Arming Itself to the Teeth to Transform Europe Again”

Politico, Nov. 12, 2025

“Germany’s Rearmament Upends Europe’s Power Balance”

Times, Nov. 19, 2025

“Trump ‘Wants Germany to Take Command of nato in Europe’”

Atlantic, Dec. 1, 2025

“The New German War Machine”

“The cry of a political union in Europe will get louder, and before long we will see the Common Market develop into a United States of Europe.”

The Iron Curtain Will Fall

Dismantling the Iron Curtain in 1989.

One clear, specific, fulfilled prophecy Herbert W. Armstrong gave was that Eastern Europe would free itself from communism and join Western Europe.

october 1951 “[I]t is prophesied, some of these Balkan nations are yet to throw off the Soviet yoke and realign themselves with the pope!” The Catholic Church will play a major role: “Do not underrate or sell short Catholic power, strategy, and resourcefulness!”

“[I]t is prophesied, some of these Balkan nations are yet to throw off the Soviet yoke and realign themselves with the pope!” The Catholic Church will play a major role: “Do not underrate or sell short Catholic power, strategy, and resourcefulness!” april 1952 “Russia may give East Germany back to the Germans and will be forced to relinquish her control over Hungary, Czechoslovakia and parts of Austria to complete the 10-nation union.”

“Russia may give East Germany back to the Germans and will be forced to relinquish her control over Hungary, Czechoslovakia and parts of Austria to complete the 10-nation union.” 1955 “[S]ome of the Balkan nations are going to tear away from behind the Iron Curtain. … Russia probably will lose still more of her Eastern European satellites.”

“[S]ome of the Balkan nations are going to tear away from behind the Iron Curtain. … Russia probably will lose still more of her Eastern European satellites.” january 1957 “When the right psychological moment arrives, a number of these [East European] nations will break away from Moscow ….”

“When the right psychological moment arrives, a number of these [East European] nations will break away from Moscow ….” february 1972 “One of the biggest roles desired by the Vatican is that of mediator between East and West. … The Vatican, you can be sure, will continue to do its part in courting the Eastern European countries.”

By 2007, every single nation that Mr. Armstrong had predicted would join the European unification project—Austria, Poland, Hungary and Romania—had become an EU member. By 2014, every nation that had emerged out of Yugoslavia was either an EU member or under Europe’s control. These are the exact nations that Mr. Armstrong said would join this European power.

Irish Independent, Dec. 13, 2002

“EU Leaders Make History as 10 Nations to Join Club”

Financial Times, May 8, 2009

“EU Teams Up With Ex-Communist States”

Church Returning to the Fold

Anglican Archbishop Rowan Williams kneels before Pope John Paul II in 2003.

From the early 1930s, Herbert Armstrong forecast that Catholics, Protestants and Orthodox Christians would unite under the Vatican.

october 1961 “The pope will step in as the supreme unifying authority—the only one that can finally unite the differing nations of Europe. The iron jurisdiction over both schools and religion will be turned over to the Roman Catholic Church. Europe will go Roman Catholic! Protestantism will be absorbed into the ‘mother’ church—and totally abolished.”

“The pope will step in as the supreme unifying authority—the only one that can finally unite the differing nations of Europe. The iron jurisdiction over both schools and religion will be turned over to the Roman Catholic Church. Europe will go Roman Catholic! Protestantism will be absorbed into the ‘mother’ church—and totally abolished.” november 1963 “The final—albeit short-lived—triumph of Catholicism is recorded in literally dozens of Bible prophecies. … The mighty problem of achieving unity is twofold. First, it involves reconciliation of the Orthodox Schism that officially commenced in 1054 and divided the churches in the East…. Second, it involves restoration to the Roman Communion all Protestantism which developed from 1517 onward.”

At the time, such reconciliation seemed impossible. But today, some nine decades after Mr. Armstrong first broke that news to the world, we see the Anglican Church and Rome’s other Protestant daughters returning to the fold. And we see the Orthodox Schism being rapidly repaired.

Catholic Culture, Oct. 18, 2024

“The Reformation Is Over”

Vatican News, June 28, 2025

“Pope Reaffirms Commitment to Full Communion With Orthodox Church”

Euronews, Nov. 28, 2025

“Pope Leo XIV Calls for Unity of the Christian World During Nicaea Ceremony”

ASIA

Japan Will Remilitarize

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reviews troops in 2018.

After World War II, the U.S. imposed two key agreements on Japan: The new Japanese constitution barred the nation from anything but a minimal force needed for defense, and the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security formalized Japan’s reliance on U.S. protection through an American troop presence. Many assumed these measures would keep Japan’s military marginal. But Mr. Armstrong warned otherwise.

april 1968 “If the time were ever to come—and it will come—that the Japanese could not feed off of American aid, we would witness a remarkable change in attitude toward the United States. Friendship would quickly evaporate.”

“If the time were ever to come—and it will come—that the Japanese could not feed off of American aid, we would witness a remarkable change in attitude toward the United States. Friendship would quickly evaporate.” march 1971 “… Japan has become so powerful economically that it could build a military force of very great power very rapidly.”

In 1992, Japan passed the UN Peacekeeping Cooperation Law, legally justifying foreign deployments of Japanese forces abroad for the first time since the war. It then acquired missile-defense systems and the ability to fly long-range fighter missions and drop 500-pound live bombs.

New York Times, July 22, 2007

“[T]he most significant transformation in Japan’s military since World War II.”

Japan then launched a wildly ambitious plan to double defense spending, reinterpreted parts of its Constitution, and acquired long-range missiles and preemptive-use authority. Japan is also building new partnerships in preparation for a break with the U.S.

Reuters, March 25, 2025

“Japan Backs Close Security Ties With India, South Korea in Indo‑Pacific”

Today, Japan has one of the world’s most advanced militaries, is no longer exclusively dependent on the U.S., is working to reduce the dependency further, and is set to break away from the U.S. and join the other giants of Asia—as prophesied.

Independent, Dec. 16, 2022

“‘Turning Point in History’ as Pacifist Japan Unveils Biggest Military Buildup Since World War Two”

AP, Dec. 22, 2023

“Japan Cabinet OKs Record Military Budget to Speed Up Strike Capability, Eases Lethal Arms Export Ban”

Russia and China Will Ally in an Asian Confederation

Despite China’s backwardness and decades of animosity toward Russia, Mr. Armstrong forecast that it would rise and ally with Russia, along with other Asian nations.

june-july 1934 “Russia, with her allies … possibly China or Japan,” would join forces to become one of the main power blocs in end-time events.

This Bible-based forecast was reiterated in the December 1959, December 1962 and April 1981 issues of the Plain Truth, and in several broadcasts and other publications.

In 1989, three years after Mr. Armstrong’s death, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev’s landmark visit to China began a dramatic strengthening of Russia-China ties. The cooperation reached new levels in 2003 with the first joint military exercises, and again in 2012 when Xi Jinping took power in China.

Since then, Russia and China have held over 75 joint drills, and Xi has met Vladimir Putin more than 40 times. Meanwhile, nations like North Korea and India are on the cusp of joining the Russia-China axis.

Council on Foreign Relations, December 2024

“China and Russia’s Quasi-Alliance Endangers U.S. National Interests”

Reuters, March 31, 2025

“‘Friends Forever, Never Enemies,’ Chinese Foreign Minister Tells Russia”

Reuters, Sept. 1, 2025

“China’s Xi Pushes a New Global Order, Flanked by Leaders of Russia and India”

Russia Is Not Main U.S. Foe

Amid the Cold War, when many in the U.S. were terrified of a Russian nuclear assault, a lone voice cried out:

january 1952 “Russia will not attack America!”

Mr. Armstrong repeatedly declared that it was not the Soviet Union but rather a united Europe that America should fear.

Within five years of Mr. Armstrong’s death in 1986, the Soviet Union collapsed and the Iron Curtain rusted away. The Cold War was over, and the Russian threat to America was greatly diminished. Meanwhile, a reunited Germany appeared, just as Mr. Armstrong had declared.

Washington Post, Aug. 31, 1991

“Soviet ‘Collapse’ Shifts the Axis of Global Politics”

MIDDLE EAST

Failed Peace Process

A sidewalk in the Israeli city of Sderot displays the horrors of the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.

Since 1967, the international community has tried to solve the Israel-Palestinian conflict through a “two-state solution.” Mr. Armstrong predicted that no humanly devised plan could bring lasting peace.

june 1973 “How can peace be achieved in the Middle East tinderbox? The outside powers cannot bring it about. Arabs cannot accomplish it. The Israelis are not able to achieve a solution. The truth is, no human authority or power has the ability or the wisdom to ‘cut through’ the Gordian Knot of the Middle East problem!”

“How can peace be achieved in the Middle East tinderbox? The outside powers cannot bring it about. Arabs cannot accomplish it. The Israelis are not able to achieve a solution. The truth is, no human authority or power has the ability or the wisdom to ‘cut through’ the Gordian Knot of the Middle East problem!” october-november 1979 “Despite the peacemaking efforts which continue in the region, Bible prophecy indicates that the future of the Middle East holds war, not peace.”

Since 1986, Israel has seen many promises of peace collapse into violence.

Israel’s 2005 unilateral withdrawal from the Gaza Strip led to Hamas taking over the enclave and eventually launching the October 7 war in 2023. Today, the gulf between Israel and the Palestinians is more irreconcilable than ever.No wonder media outlets are admitting the reality forecast by the Plain Truth:

Vox, Nov. 20, 2018

“The many, many times Israelis and Palestinians tried to make peace—and failed”

Politico, Jan. 19, 2024

“The Two-State Solution Is Dead. Why Pretend Anymore?”

Prospect, Oct. 29, 2025

“Ten Reasons Why There May Never Be Israeli-Palestinian Peace”

Turkey’s Betrayal

During the Cold War, Turkey was one of America’s and Israel’s best friends in the Middle East. Turkey sent more soldiers to support America in the Korean War than any country other than South Korea. It joined NATO and allowed America to station nuclear bombs on its soil. It was the first Muslim-majority country to recognize Israel’s existence. Yet Mr. Armstrong foretold that Turkey would betray its allies.

1967 “The children of Israel, through sin, were driven out of the Promised Land that belonged with the birthright. The Turks came to power and dominion and for many centuries possessed that land. Those descendants, the Turkish people, occupied Palestine 400 years before Britain took it in 1917. Esau’s descendants always have lusted for that land, central promise of the birthright! The Turks have truly lived by the sword!”

Turkish President Erdoğan

Since 1986, Turkey has turned from one of Israel’s closest friends into a bitter enemy. It has provided safe haven for Hamas, has used the Palestinian issue to weaken Israel, and has allowed terrorists to plan attacks against Israel from Turkish soil. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeatedly denounced Israel and said he believes Jerusalem belongs to Turkey. He has threatened to deploy Turkish soldiers to the Holy Land to pressure and provoke Israel.

Turkey’s turnaround is dramatic enough for world news to state what the Plain Truth declared decades ago:

The Tower, May 2013

“Has Turkey Betrayed the West?”

Jewish News Syndicate, Dec. 31, 2024

“Amid Mideast Power Upheaval, Turkey Emerges as a Threat to U.S. and Israel”

ANGLO-AMERICA

‘Besieged in Thy Gates’

Panama Canal

In the World War II era, Britain and the U.S. possessed two of the three largest navies in the world and controlled almost every major maritime passageway in the world. Mr. Armstrong prophesied that they would lose these possessions.

1967 “As the ‘pride of our power’ continues to be broken, as the British continue to lose their foreign sea gates and possessions around the Earth, as America signs away ownership of the Panama Canal—control over this vital sea gate … this focal prophecy alone represents giant proof as to where the modern ‘remnant’ of the peoples of Israel resides today!”

With a few exceptions, these nations have now lost control of these sea gates: Panama, Hong Kong, Suez, Cape of Good Hope, Malta, Papua New Guinea, Timor, West Indies, Gibraltar, the Falklands, Cyprus, the Gulf of Guinea, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Singapore, the Gulf of Aden and others.

New York Times, July 1, 1997

“China Resumes Control of Hong Kong, Concluding 156 Years of British Rule”

Los Angeles Times, Dec. 31, 1999

“Panama Canal Handover Ends Decades of U.S. Presence That Began With Break From Colombia”

Popular Science, March 21, 2025

“The Sun Has Literally Set on the British Empire”

Atlantic Rift

As America began allowing Germany to rearm after World War II, Mr. Armstrong warned that this decision was misguided.

april 1952 “Can we unite Europe and guide the colossal military machine we envision there by 1955? … The heart of the German people … has not been converted to our way of life.”

Modern Europe is rapidly growing independent of the U.S. and strengthening its position as a world power. It won’t be long before the Atlantic rift breaks wide open.

German Council on Foreign Relations, March 1, 2025

“America Is Gone—Europe Must Replace It”

“You may be sure the West European leaders are conferring hurriedly and secretly about how and how soon they may unite and provide a united European military force so they can defend themselves!”

Britain Was Warned!

Brexit celebration on Jan. 31, 2020.

Herbert Armstrong prophesied that Britain would not be a part of the final resurrection of the Holy Roman Empire.

1956 “The Germans are coming back from the destruction of World War II in breathtaking manner. Germany is the economic and military heart of Europe. Probably Germany will lead and dominate the coming United States of Europe. But Britain will be no part of it!”

“The Germans are coming back from the destruction of World War II in breathtaking manner. Germany is the economic and military heart of Europe. Probably Germany will lead and dominate the coming United States of Europe. But Britain will be no part of it!” march 1973 When Britain’s government deceitfully ramrodded the country into the European bloc, he wrote: “Britain is going to look back on Monday, January 1, 1973, in all probability, as a most tragically historic date—a date fraught with ominous potentialities!”

Britain’s exit from the EU on Jan. 31, 2020, proved him right.

New York Times, June 23, 2016

“Britain Votes to Leave EU”

CNBC, Jan. 31, 2020

“Brexit Day: UK Formally Leaves the European Union”

The Communist Infiltration of America Was Prophesied

Mr. Armstrong warned that America’s rejection of God would allow communism to weaken the country to the point that it could be invaded.

1956 “We are not fighting a single nation in a military war, but a gigantic worldwide, plain-clothes army, masquerading as a political party, seeking to conquer the world with an entirely new kind of warfare. It uses every diabolical means to weaken us from within, sapping our strength, perverting our morals, sabotaging our educational system, wrecking our social structure, destroying our spiritual and religious life, weakening our industrial and economic power, demoralizing our armed forces, and finally, after such infiltration, overthrowing our government by force and violence!”

When the Soviet Union fell in 1991, it was easy to dismiss this claim as a false prophecy. Yet the Democratic Party today is full of self-avowed socialists who hold Karl Marx up as a role model.

Washington Post, March 23, 2015

“Frank Marshall Davis: Obama’s ‘Communist Mentor’?”

New York Post, Nov. 8, 2025

“Mayor-elect Mamdani Reeks of Lenin—but NYC’s Wise Safeguards Against Marxism Stands in His Way”

America Has Won Its Last War

The chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021

After World War II, Mr. Armstrong prophesied that the U.S. had won its last war.

october 1 961 “Unless or until the United States as a whole repents and returns to what has become a hollow slogan on its dollars: ‘In God we trust,’ the United States of America has won its last war!”

The U.S. military has engaged in 17 major conflicts since, but all have ended in stalemate or defeat.

New York Times, Nov. 25, 2020

“The Truth That Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans Know: We Lost”

Sky News, Sept. 1, 2021

“Afghanistan: How the U.S. Lost Its Longest War”

The insight Herbert W. Armstrong had into world events and that he infused into the Plain Truth newsmagazine for five decades is increasingly proving accurate. Our booklet He Was Right provides a far deeper view of his Bible-based forecasts and of the great God who is bringing these ancient prophecies to pass. Request your free copy today.

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