Lebanon Looks to France

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun wants to stop Israel from targeting Beirut—and he has turned to France for help. This points to a prophecy that Lebanon will become part of an alliance linking the Middle East with Europe.

Aoun called French President Emmanuel Macron yesterday. Macron promised to do all he could to prevent Lebanon from being drawn into the war. He spoke to both Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, trying to broker a ceasefire that prevents Israel from striking Hezbollah-controlled areas in the suburbs of Beirut.

Macron also announced that France will provide armored vehicles and logistical support to Lebanon.

Cyprus is already looking to Europe for protection. When Hezbollah struck a British base on the island, it was a European armada that responded and is now gathering in its waters. Lebanon is following suit.

In the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre by Palestinian Hamas terrorists on Israeli civilians, Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry immediately drew special attention to Cyprus, Lebanon and Europe. He wrote, “Lebanon is going to be a pillar in this biblically prophesied alliance with Germany.” Now we see more movement in that direction. To understand why these seemingly secondary nations are so important to watch, read “The Fall and Rise of Lebanon.”