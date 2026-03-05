U.S. Officers: Return of Christ Imminent

United States military commanders are telling their troops that the biblical “end times” are here and that the Iran war has divine aspects, according to complaints made to a watchdog group.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation stated on March 3 that it has received more than 200 complaints about this from more than 50 military installations across all branches of the armed forces.

One noncommissioned officer complained that in one combat-readiness status briefing, the commander “urged us to tell our troops that this was ‘all part of God’s divine plan’ and he specifically referenced numerous citations out of the book of Revelation referring to Armageddon and the imminent return of Jesus Christ. … He said that ‘President Trump has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth.’”

Context: The Military Religious Freedom Foundation is an activist group that pressures the U.S. military to avoid religion, and its report is being amplified by a media that want religion out of public life. It provided no information about how senior the leaders are.

The U.S. has well over 200,000 commissioned officers—200-plus complaints may not reflect a widespread belief. There is an agenda behind this report, but it still indicates that certain leaders in the military hold these striking beliefs.

But … While many people dismiss the idea that current events are linked to Bible prophecy, it is this very criterion that sets the Trumpet apart from other news sources. Bible prophecy does indeed connect directly to our current generation and current events, and God reveals its true meaning to His true Church in order to show what is coming next.

Bible prophecy shows that—as some U.S. commanders allegedly acknowledge—we are in the “time of the end,” the years immediately preceding the return of Jesus Christ.

It reveals the outcome of the Iran war. Iran will not be conquered by the U.S. and Israel. The present conflict will not lead to World War iii. But the Great Tribulation prophesied by Jesus Christ Himself in Matthew 24 is coming.

