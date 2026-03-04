Trump Meets Merz: Praise for Germany, Fury for the UK and Spain

Judging by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s visit with U.S. President Donald Trump yesterday, you would think Germany is America’s best ally.

Regarding Iran, Merz said at a joint preconference: “We are supporting the United States and Israel to get rid of this terrible terrorist regime.” This statement alone makes Merz stand out from many other leaders.

Praise for Germany: President Trump introduced Chancellor Merz as a “friend” and “a very successful man” who is doing “a great job” and is “very popular.” He described the trade relationship as very strong.

Merz, however, isn’t popular in Germany, and the U.S. and the European Union have been on the verge of a trade war. Still, compared to some others, Merz’s Germany looks like a great ally. “Well, some of the European nations have been helpful, and some haven’t. … Germany has been great,” Trump said.

Fury for Spain: “Spain has been terrible,” Trump remarked. Most recently, the Spanish government refused to allow the U.S. to use its bases to strike Iran. Consequently, Trump announced cutting all trade with Spain. Merz agreed with Trump that Spain should spend more on its military. “Spain has been very, very uncooperative, and so has [the] UK. Now the second one is shocking,” Trump said.

Indignation for the UK: In the press conference, Trump said UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer was “no Winston Churchill,” condemning Starmer’s refusal to allow U.S. forces to use the Diego Garcia military base in the Chagos Islands and criticizing his immigration and energy polices.

Warning signs: The press conference lasted 35 minutes, and Trump spoke for 30 of them. Merz’s answers were deliberate and designed to avoid open dispute. However, at his party congress before visiting the White House, Merz mocked Trump. He later said Trump cannot deal with Spain or other EU member states separately from the rest of the union.

Concerning the war on Iran and rising energy costs, Merz said: “This is of course damaging our economies. This is true for the oil prices, and this is true for the gas prices as well. So that’s the reason why we all hope that this war will come to an end as soon as possible.” This may be in Europe’s interest, but a quick end to the war in Iran could leave the regime intact.

Germany is currently positioning itself as an ally to the U.S., but not all allies are true friends. In fact, Jeremiah 4:30 warns, “[T]hy lovers will despise thee, they will seek thy life.” This applies to Germany, as Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry explains in Nahum—An End-Time Prophecy for Germany.