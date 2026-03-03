The Other War Nobody’s Talking About

Pakistan and Afghanistan went to war last Thursday, and the conflict has likely already killed hundreds of people. What would normally be front-page news has been buried by the war with Iran.

Pakistan has the Islamic world’s largest military and its only nuclear arsenal.

has the Islamic world’s largest military and its only nuclear arsenal. Afghanistan is controlled by the Taliban, which directed the 9/11 attacks against the United States, outlasted 20 years of occupation, and forced out the U.S.

The Pakistani Taliban, founded in 2007, operates in both nations and has attacked Pakistan’s government for years, especially recently. It is largely independent from the Afghan Taliban, but Pakistan has pressured Afghanistan to do something about it. Pakistan also accuses its arch-rival, India, of supporting both Taliban groups.

Pakistan has responded to recent Pakistani Taliban attacks with air strikes against its hubs in Afghanistan’s territory, including its two largest cities: Kabul and Kandahar.

War erupts: On February 22, Pakistan struck Afghan provinces Nangarhar and Paktika, claiming to target terrorist training camps. Afghanistan and the United Nations both reported that more than 10 civilians were killed in these strikes.

In response, Afghanistan launched a major military attack against Pakistan on Thursday. Pakistan’s defense minister soon after declared “open war” on Afghanistan. The fighting continues.

It’s unclear where this war will lead.

Afghanistan is far weaker than Pakistan and seemingly has no real chance of destroying its military.

Pakistan seeks to eliminate the terrorist threat that has plagued it for years, but it is unclear where that would end.

Recent invasions by the Soviet Union and the U.S. have illustrated the near impenetrability of Afghanistan’s geography.

Regardless, early reports indicate that both sides believe the worst is yet to come. Both nations are moving civilians to safer areas.

