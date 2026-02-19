Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew) was arrested today on suspicion of misconduct in public office—suspicion that arose due to revelations from U.S. Department of Justice files on the late serial pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

To have the King’s brother arrested for selling out his country to a child-sex trafficker must be one of the most humiliating moments in the royal family’s long history.

The police did not give more details on the charges, but material in the files suggests he:

Asked his official police bodyguard to dig up dirt on a girl who accused him of rape

Passed on confidential documents to Epstein while working as Britain’s trade envoy, including information on the British government’s 2008 bailout of the Royal Bank of Scotland and the results of a trade mission to China

Gave Epstein the wherewithal to increase his fortune by millions

Mountbatten-Windsor has also been accused of working with Epstein in sex trafficking. However, that is unlikely the grounds for this morning’s arrest.

He has faced accusations of insider trading before, with many believing he passed on confidential information to wealthy bankers or Middle Eastern royalty. Politician and author Norman Baker wrote in the Daily Mail earlier this week:

Treason is a strong word. But how else would you describe the actions of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor? … It seems that the British national interest counted for little when weighed against Andrew’s wish to stay cozy with his close friend Jeffrey Epstein and his lucrative connections in the world of finance. … The closer to the center of Andrew we get, the more putrid the stench. And now comes compelling evidence that he has been selling out his own country.

The King had already evicted Andrew from his residence on the grounds of Windsor Castle and stripped him of his title. Had he not taken these steps, this would be an even greater crisis for the monarchy. Stephen Glover wrote in the Daily Mail:

No member of that family since Edward viii—who gave up his throne in 1936 and later hobnobbed and colluded with the Nazis—has done the monarchy more harm than Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Trumpet warning: “What is wrong with Britain and the royal family?” asked Trumpet editor in chief Gerald Flurry in his cover article for our September 2017 issue. “… Britain has become an immoral cesspool, and the royal family is going right along with it.”

That cesspool looks a lot more disgusting in 2026.

Today, King Charles “is married to the woman he left his wife for,” wrote Mr. Flurry. Later in that article, he wrote: “Family is the most sacred of all institutions. Strong families are the backbone of a nation. When families fall apart, nations fall.”

Queen Victoria worked hard to have a monarchy that set an example of family life that the rest of the nation could follow. Today, if the latest accusations are true, the King’s own brother sold out his nation in return for illicit sex.

That article forecast that the “rapid decline” we already saw in the royal family would “get much worse.” Looking back today, no one can doubt that this has proved true.

God wants to bless Britain and other nations. Bible prophecy is a record of how He did that on the grandest of scales. But He can only bless those who live the way of life—especially family life—that causes blessings. To save our nation from our own self-destructive sins, God is punishing the nation and the royal family. To learn more about this punishment and how God is preparing to turn Britain and the world around, read The New Throne of David.