Germany plans to build a new network of spy satellites, as well as space planes and offensive lasers, the commander of German Space Command, Maj. Gen. Michael Traut, announced on February 3. The planned investments are part of a $41 billion military space spending plan aimed at countering threats from Russia and China in orbit.

satcom Stage 4: Germany will build a new low-Earth-orbit constellation of more than 100 military satellites over the next few years, designed to speed communications and track missile launches. Antisatellite systems: Germany also wants to develop satellite-disabling technologies that use lasers, signal-jamming and targeting of ground-based control stations, plus small, highly maneuverable “inspector satellites” that can closely monitor other nations’ satellites. China, Russia and the U.S. have already deployed such satellites.

Space warfare technology is a high priority for world powers, including Germany. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius warned on September 25, “Satellite networks are now the Achilles’ heel of modern societies.”

Bible prophecy: Since the 1990s, Gerald Flurry has characterized heavy strategic and military dependence on computer technologies as an “Achilles’ heel.” “Computer dependence is the Western world’s Achilles’ heel,” he wrote in 1992, “and within a few years this weakness could be tested to the full.”

In “America’s Achilles’ Heel—and Germany,” Mr. Flurry wrote that the Bible forecasts technological dependence and its dangers, citing Ezekiel 7:14: “They have blown the trumpet, even to make all ready; but none goeth to the battle: for my wrath is upon all the multitude thereof.” He explained that this prophecy refers to the modern Assyrians (Germany) playing a role in disabling the military technologies of the modern descendants of Israel (mainly the United States, Britain and Israel). The fulfillment of this prophecy will likely involve the disabling of U.S. satellites, a capability Germany is currently developing.