Gadi Taub: Anti-Semitism Is Anti-Western

Israeli historian Gadi Taub is sounding an alarm about rising anti-Semitism. Last month, he spoke at the second International Conference on Combating Anti-Semitism about how Adolf Hitler turned against the Jews because he could not reconcile Nazism’s virulent strain of social Darwinism with a religion that preached that “all human life is sacred and that we are created in the image of God.” At this conference, Gadi also warned that many conservatives today have begun preaching neo-Nazism under the guise of traditional Christianity.

This message needs amplification, so I invited Gadi onto the Trumpet Daily on February 4 to speak with me about anti-Semitism, the Board of Peace, Israel’s relationship with Germany, the United States’ negotiations with Iran, international media’s bias against Israel, and many other topics.

Gadi’s warnings about how anti-Semitism is once again being used as a weapon against Western civilization were particularly sobering.

https://www.youtube.com/live/NaKZVmz34G8

At the beginning of our interview, I replayed his comments from the International Conference on Combating Anti-Semitism about Hitler’s belief that his anti-Semitism was different. “He believed his was rational,” Gadi said. “Nazism as an ideology relied on a very virulent form of social Darwinism. It was not about the survival of the fittest, not even exactly about the survival of the strongest. It was about the survival of the most ruthless. That ideology cannot be reconciled with the religion that preached that all human life is sacred and that we are all created in the image of God. This makes it doubly heartbreaking to see that, on the right, some are now preaching neo-Nazism in the name of Christianity.”

I later played some video clips from a few prominent American commentators. Tucker Carlson has described Christian Zionism as a “brain virus.” Steve Bannon has called for “regime change in Jerusalem.” Candace Owens has claimed that an “occult nation” secretly rules the world.

“The root cause of anti-Semitism is a very complicated question,” Taub responded. “But the way it is used consistently, those who are anti-Semite end up being anti-Western because Judaism and the Bible are the foundation of the Judeo-Christian tradition and Western culture in general. It has a few foundations. Some come from ancient Greece, but the Bible is right there among the central pillars of this civilization. And once you reject Judaism and reject the Bible, once you become anti-Semitic … what you are doing is removing one of the foundations … of Western culture.”

“And I’m not surprised that people like Tucker Carlson end up supporting Iran or end up not knowing who the good side in World War ii is,” he continued. “Was it Churchill or was it Hitler? Because once you remove the pillar, then the house, your ideological house, will crumble.”

This is quite a profound way of looking at anti-Semitism. There are many versions of Jew hatred in this world. There is a Darwinian version, an Aryan version, an Islamist version, a leftist version, and yes, even a twisted Catholic version. Yet all of these versions reject the biblical truths that “all human life is sacred and that we are created in the image of God” in favor of the notion that some people are somehow lesser. Therefore, Carlson, Bannon, Owens and others who turn against the Jews often end up turning against Western civilization and making apologies for evil men like Hitler.

Melanie Phillips, in her book The Builder’s Stone: How Jews and Christians Built the West—and Why Only They Can Save It, writes: “The West no longer understands what civilization actually is. Specifically, it no longer understands that civilization is Western, that the West gave birth to it.” She goes further than Taub in deemphasizing the Greek origins of Western civilization while reemphasizing the Hebrew origins. Yet she agrees that the truth that “all human life is sacred and that we are created in the image of God” came from Israel.

This truth is so important that the late Herbert W. Armstrong listed the “Mystery of Israel” as one of the seven great mysteries of the ages. Reading his book Mystery of the Ages is vital to understand both how God is using Israel and why the devil hates Israel so much. The root causes of anti-Semitism can be unraveled. This isn’t just about conservatives and Nazis and Catholics and Jews. This isn’t just about some principles of civilization that happen to be good but we don’t know where they came from. This is about God and the devil!

Watch my interview with Gadi Taub from February 4, and request your free copy of Mystery of the Ages. Anti-Semitism is rising because the devil is rising.